Whitianga Esplanade is to be redeveloped.

Whitianga is being called on to have its say on how best to improve the town’s wharf, waterfront and boating ramp areas, but costs and timelines are yet to be determined in what looks set to be a multimillion-dollar project.

Thames-Coromandel District Council has released six concept plans for the redevelopment project but says specific details around costs, timelines and funding streams are not available until at least the end of the week as the project manager is on leave.

In a written statement, the council said the concept plans had been broken into three avenues: improvements to marine structures, improvements to the waterfront area and improvements to the Robinson Rd boat ramp area.

The first concept would see a new public pier, with the existing wharf dedicated to fishing activities. Concept two would see the existing wharf expanded to create separate public/commercial use.

Concept three would see a multi-use open space, with the creation of a reinforced grassed area for boat trailer parking and events. Concept four would see the waterfront playground relocated to nearby Taylors Mistake and the area used for boat trailer parking and events.