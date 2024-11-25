Advertisement
Whitianga waterfront redevelopment up for discussion

Al Williams
By
Hauraki Coromandel Post editor·Waikato Herald·
3 mins to read
Whitianga Esplanade is to be redeveloped.

Whitianga is being called on to have its say on how best to improve the town’s wharf, waterfront and boating ramp areas, but costs and timelines are yet to be determined in what looks set to be a multimillion-dollar project.

Thames-Coromandel District Council has released six concept plans for the redevelopment project but says specific details around costs, timelines and funding streams are not available until at least the end of the week as the project manager is on leave.

In a written statement, the council said the concept plans had been broken into three avenues: improvements to marine structures, improvements to the waterfront area and improvements to the Robinson Rd boat ramp area.

The first concept would see a new public pier, with the existing wharf dedicated to fishing activities. Concept two would see the existing wharf expanded to create separate public/commercial use.

Concept three would see a multi-use open space, with the creation of a reinforced grassed area for boat trailer parking and events. Concept four would see the waterfront playground relocated to nearby Taylors Mistake and the area used for boat trailer parking and events.

Concept five would see an upgrade of the Robinson Rd boat ramp and trailer parking improvements, while concept six would also feature a new jetty and pontoon.

The project was first included in the council’s 2018-2028 Long Term Plan (LTP) with a capital budget of $7 million anticipated over two years across 2023/24 and 2024/25.

In the 2021-2031 LTP, the capital budget was increased to $12m and the timing pushed out to three years between 2027/28 and 2029/30.

In the current 2024-2034 LTP, the budget and timing remain the same.

Concept one features a new public pier.
The council said the proposed changes would address long-standing safety issues regarding multiple users being in a limited space and allow for growth in activity.

“The concept plans were borne from the wants and needs of primary users of the areas.”

The council now wants to hear from the wider community about what they most prefer, which can be done either online, via a paper form, or at one of several drop-in sessions being held in Whitianga this month and December.

The second concept features an expanded wharf to create separate commercial/public space.
The Mercury Bay Community Board had identified the need for community engagement, which was the main driver for stage one of the project, as buy-in from the stakeholders and wider community was required for its success.

Over the last few months, the council had been having discussions with a range of waterfront users and businesses to listen to their needs in the early stages of exploring options for the Esplanade redevelopment.

Those meetings had been exploratory, in order to work out what the viable options to take to the wider community for feedback might be.

Discussions had included the Mercury Bay Business Association, and there had been ongoing conversations with members of user focus groups.

Public drop-in sessions

  • Friday, November 29, Whitianga waterfront, 1pm-3pm.
  • Friday, November 29, Robinson Road Reserve, 4pm-6pm.
  • Friday, December 6, Whitianga waterfront, 1pm-4pm.
  • Saturday, December 7, Whitianga markets, 8am-1pm.
