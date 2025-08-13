Orca at Whitianga's Wharekaho Beach on Sunday, August 10. Photo / Hayley Jones

Two Coromandel residents were treated to a special “adventure” when three orca joined their morning swim.

Clare Aull and Andrea Connolly, of Whitianga, said they went for a swim at Wharekaho Beach every day at 8.30am, but they hadn’t encountered marine wildlife before.

Aull said they were unaware of their “very large” company last Sunday, only noticing something was unusual when a crowd of people on the beach started taking pictures and videos - seemingly of them.

“We were just bobbing around, swimming, and facing the shore, then Andrea said to me, ‘Why are those people videoing us swimming?’,” she said.

Aull said they couldn’t hear whether the group on the beach was trying to get their attention.