Whitianga Buffalo Beach Airshow a hit on Labour Weekend

A Mustang and a P40 Kittyhawk in the skies above Mercury Bay during Labour Weekend. Photo / Kathy Bland

As part of the celebrations for their 75th year, The Mercury Bay Aero Club Inc. put on a spectacular airshow off Buffalo Beach near Whitianga, during Labour Weekend.

The airshow featured aircraft from NZ Warbirds, utilising airspace some 200-500 metres offshore.

The NZ Warbirds’ Roaring Fortys Harvard formation aerobatic team, the YAK Formation Team and precision flying displays by several other Warbird, vintage and aero club aircraft wowed the crowds.

World War I-era Harvard’s roared across the sky, a DC 3 dropped parachutists while a P-51 Mustang and a P40 Kittyhawk showed the long range that made them excellent fighter escorts.

Harvard's on display. Photo / Kathy Bland.





A DC3 taking off. Photo / Kathy Bland





A Mustang landing. Photo / Kathy Bland.

