Un-vaccinated kiwis are urged to get out tomorrow for Super Saturday to get jabbed. Photo / File.

Waipā - Home of the Champions, but can it also be the home of the highest vaccination rate?

Waipā mayor Jim Mylchreest is pushing for the district to claim the top spot on the day that's dedicated to a nationwide vaccination push to reach a 90 per cent vaccinated milestone among the general population.

So where can you get the vaccination this Saturday if you haven't already?

Te Awamutu

-Marshalls Pharmacy, 156 Teasdale Street from 9.30am to 4pm.

-Sanders Pharmacy, 3/670 Cambridge Road from 9.30am to 4.30pm. (No walk-ins but extra bookings have been made available.)

-Te Awamutu Community Vaccination Clinic, 244 Arawata Street from 9am to 4pm.

-Mahoe Medical Centre, 4/670 Cambridge Road from 10am to 1pm.

Cambridge

-Cambridge Community Marae Nga Hau e Wha, Pope Terrace from 9am to 4pm.

-Cambridge Family Health Pharmacy, 1913 Cambridge Road from 9.30am to 3.30pm.



-Cambridge Medical Centre, 148 Alpha Street from 9am to 2pm.

Waipā Mayor Jim Mylchreest got his Covid-19 vaccine at Te Awamutu's community vaccination centre when it opened. Photo / File.

"Each of us has a part to play in protecting our community and getting vaccinated – so get down to your vaccination centre in Cambridge or Te Awamutu," says Jim.

"Vaccination is a positive step we can make to keep ourselves safe, keep our community safe and stop relying on lockdowns. We are still seeing a lot of people getting their first doses each day, which is awesome - but it tells us there is still plenty of people out there who are not yet protected," says owner of Sanders Pharmacy Gemma Perry.

Unless stated otherwise, bookings are not required and people can simply just show up to a vaccination site.

There'll be prizes, food and entertainment up for grabs throughout the day coinciding with Super Saturday, all within alert level 3 restrictions.

It's important to remember to mask up and to maintain a two metre distance from others.

New Zealand political leaders this morning appeared on Three's AM Show to encourage people to get the jab ahead of tomorrow's Super Saturday vaccination drive.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, National's Judith Collins, ACT's David Seymour, the Greens' Marama Davidson and the Māori Party's Debbie Ngarewa-Packer came all came together to send their messages to unvaccinated kiwis.

"Don't do it for yourself, do it for others. If all of us reach out to one of us who hasn't been vaccinated yet and talk through their concerns and encourage them, we can get the job done," said Ardern.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has urged kiwis "to get the job done" ahead of tomorrow's Super Saturday. Photo / File.

Opposition leader Collins echoed Ardern in how the vaccine was the best option for whānau to protect themselves.

"Please just do this. I know those who haven't are worried about things but please talk to medical professionals and people who understand it – listen to people like Dr Shane Reti who you can trust."

Collins said while she understood people's fear of side effects, the real fear was Covid.

"About 2 billion people have had this vaccine – it is not going to hurt you and we know, those of us who have had it, there can be those side effects but there is also knowledge that we are very, very unlikely to end up in ICU or seriously ill if you do catch Covid."

Currently 60.5 per cent (2.55 million) of the eligible Kiwis are fully vaccinated, 22.5 per cent (949,000) have had one dose and 16.9 per cent are unvaccinated.