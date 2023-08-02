Wheelie bins rolled out across Thames, Coromandel and Hauraki

One of the new Hauraki District Council rubbish bins. Photo / Hauraki District Council

One of the new Hauraki District Council rubbish bins. Photo / Hauraki District Council

It’s a case of bin there, done that for Hauraki District Council when it comes to new rubbish and food scrap bins for residents, while Thames-Coromandel District Council is delivering its bins over the next four weeks.

Both councils have been changing the way they collect rubbish in their respective areas and both councils are providing households with two new bins - a red-lidded 140-litre wheelie bin for general rubbish and a 25-litre food scraps bin, to add to the mixed recycling and glass bins already in use.

Thames-Coromandel District Council started delivering the new bins on July 27 and hopes to have them all delivered by September 2.

Deliveries to Hikutāia, Kauaeranga, Kōpū, Matatoki, Ngārimu Bay, Pūriri, Ruamāhunga, Tapu, Tararū, Te Mātā, Te Puru, Thames, Thornton Bay, Waikawau, Waiomu and Whakatete Bay started on Thursday and will continue until August 11.

Bins will be delivered to Hikuai, Onemana, Ōpoutere, Pāuanui, Tairua, Whangamatā and Whenuakite from August 5-25, then Cooks Beach, Coroglen, Ferry Landing, Hāhei, Hot Water Beach, Kaimarama, Kūaotunu, Kūaotunu West, Matarangi, Ōpito Bay, Te Rerenga, Wharekaho and Whitianga from August 13 - September 2.

Deliveries will happen from August 24 - September 2 in Amodeo Bay, Colville, the Coromandel, Kennedy Bay, Kereta/Te Kōuma, Kikowhakarere Bay, Little Bay, Long Bay, Manaia, Port Charles, Te Kōuma, Tuateawa, Waitete Bay, Whangapoua and Wyuna Bay.

Things are more advanced in the Hauraki District Council area, with the council saying on its Facebook page on Monday that 90 per cent of bins had been delivered, and if people had not received their bins by August 3, they should contact them on 0800 734 834 “and we’ll get you sorted”.

Hauraki District Council had also taken the opportunity to retrofit existing recycling bins with RFID tags, which would allow it to return bins to the correct address if they were lost or stolen.

Collections for Hauraki start on September 1 and for Thames-Coromandel on September 4.

For more information on the new bins, people can head to the respective websites of Hauraki District Council and Thames-Coromandel District Council.