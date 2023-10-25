Public toilets across the Waikato District have been vandalised in the past couple of weeks. Photo / Waikato District Council

Toilet vandalism

Waikato District Council has reported an increase in vandalism of public toilets across the district, including Ngāruawāhia, Raglan, Huntly and Port Waikato. Damage can be reported at my.waikatodistrict.govt.nz.

Beach Bus

A new beach bus service, run by Go Kiwi Shuttles, is now connecting Whitianga with Cooks Beach, Mercury Bay Estate, Hāhei and Hot Water Beach five times a day. For fares and schedule visit go-kiwi.co.nz/beach-bus.

Waitomo Māori Wards

Waitomo District Council decided last week not to introduce Māori Wards for the next two local government elections. Instead, the council will establish a committee with Māori representation.

Pink Walk and Run

While Hamilton’s Pink Walk already wrapped up on Thursday, the Putāruru event takes place on Friday, October 27 from 5pm at the Garden of Memories.

Pest plant

Waikato Regional Council is asking farmers to help keep the region free of Chilean needle grass. While not currently found in Waikato, its seeds can easily hitch a ride from other regions, like Hawke’s Bay, and put animals at risk.

Waiōuru playground

On October 28, 10am-1pm, Ruapehu District Council is inviting the Waiōuru community to a BBQ at the reserve behind the police station to hear what type of playground and recreation amenities they would like to see developed at the reserve.

Council alerts

Ōtorohanga District Council recently joined other councils across Waikato in using the app Antenno to engage with the local community.