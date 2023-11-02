Te Kete Aronui Rototuna Library opened to the public in July. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Award for library

Hamilton City Council’s Te Kete Aronui Rototuna Library project team was awarded the Property Council’s Property People Award in the category Best Team. The judges said the team had created “an extraordinary community gem”.

Cemetery tour

In honour of New Zealand Cemeteries and Crematoria Week next week, Hamilton City Council will host a history tour of Hamilton East Heritage Cemetery on November 4, 2pm, to learn about some of its interesting occupants. Meet at the main cemetery gates.

Climate Festival

Climathon Waikato is organising a Climate Connect Festival on November 4, 10am at Trust Waikato. Event includes free workshops and eco-expo. Entry to panel discussions are $15 each.

Fonterra CFO leaves

Fonterra’s chief financial officer Neil Beaumont is leaving the co-operative. Beaumont joined Fonterra in February. His last day will be November 3. Simon Till, most recently Fonterra’s capital markets director, will be acting CFO while the recruitment process is under way.

Hazardous waste

Waipā District Council is running a hazardous waste collection for local residents on November 26 in Te Awamutu. People are asked to register by November 19. Only people who have registered will be given the location and a timeslot to dispose of their waste.

Unleashed dogs

Waikato District Council noticed an increase of dogs off-lead in on-lead areas and is reminding owners to abide by the rules.

Taupō playgrounds

Mere Road Reserve and Lakewood Reserve playgrounds are getting a glow-up. Work should be completed by December 8.

Blue Spring closed

South Waikato District Council is temporarily closing the Blue Spring / Te Waihou Walkway from November 13 until November next year for safety reasons. A rockfall in June made the walkway impassable from Leslie Rd, but visitors were still able to use the Whites Rd (SH28) entrance. However, this caused an overflow of cars and significant pedestrian safety issues on the busy state highway.

Tokoroa Housing

Eleven sections at housing development Pellikan Place currently under construction in Tokoroa will be going to auction on November 30.