Dinner At The Lake brings food trucks and live music to Taupō this Thursday. Photo / Market Central

Dinner at the Lake, every Thursday 4.30-8.30pm until February 8, Northcroft Reserve

Street food trucks from across the region convene at Northcroft Reserve on Taupō's lakefront for an evening of drinks and dining. Everything from Argentinian barbecue to Māori kai to gelato is on offer, as well as live music and entertainment. No entry fee, bring your own rug or chairs and enjoy.

This year marks the Goat Adventure Run's 20th anniversary. Photo / Visit Ruapehu

The GOAT Adventure Run, Saturday, January 20, Tongariro National Park

The Goat is an approximately 20km adventure run from Whakapapa to Tūroa Ski Fields on the Round the Mountain track, traversing the western slopes of Mount Ruapehu. With 1000m of vertical ascent, runners pass by ancient lava flows and scoria fields, mountain beech forest, tussock grasslands, and alpine herb fields to cascading waterfalls, an alpine lake, boulder-strewn rivers, and amazing panoramic views. A rare opportunity to race through a Unesco Dual World Heritage Area. Entries are open until January 19 via thegoat.co.nz.





Taupō Holistic Wellbeing Expo, Saturday-Sunday January 20-21, Great Lake Centre

Healers, therapists, holistic teachers and artists will converge in Taupō to share their learnings with visitors and locals. There will be presentations, mini-workshops and demonstrations over the two days. $5 door entry fee.





Taupo Motorsport Park will host the Taupō Historic GP.

Taupō Historic GP, Friday 19 to Sunday January 21, Taupō Motorsport Park

Round 2 of the Super Sprint Motorsport NZ Championship kicks off with the Taupō Historic GP this weekend. There’s plenty of action on offer, including the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship, the open Holden All-Comers race, Formula 5000, Formula Open NZ, Formula Junior/F3/Historic Formula Ford and historic touring cars, saloons, sports and GTs. Tickets online via Ticketfairy or at the gate.





Acacia Bay family picnic, Sunday, January, 21, 3pm – 5pm, Besley Park

The Acacia Bay Residents’ Association presents their annual picnic promising fun for the whole family. Competitions, a water slide, Mr Whippy and a free sausage sizzle promise plenty of fun. All are welcome - bring your own rug and picnic.





Kids Greening Taupō library session, Friday, January 19, 10am and 11am, Tūrangi Library

As part of the Mahi Aroha summer programmr, join Kids Greening Taupō at the Tūrangi Library for an exciting library session. Each session lasts one hour, with ages 0-5 at 10 am and ages 5+ at 11am. Learn about a variety of plants and animals found in New Zealand and why our country’s wildlife is so special. Find out what makes a species endangered and what humans can do to help. Free and no booking required.

Build a trap to help native birds flourish in your backyard. Photo / Alex Burton

Trap building workshop, Sunday, January 21, 10.30am - 12.30pm, Pukawa Reserve

Come along and learn how to build a rat trap tunnel. Tickets include materials and a rat trap, which you’ll learn how to build and set. Take the trap home, put it in the garden and do your part to help native birds thrive. Children must be accompanied by an adult, bring sunscreen and a hat. Online bookings are required via tongariro.org.nz, tickets $26.





