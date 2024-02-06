There are plenty of opportunities for the family to get stuck in at Tūhura Tuarangi - Aotearoa in Space at Taupō Museum.

There are plenty of opportunities for the family to get stuck in at Tūhura Tuarangi - Aotearoa in Space at Taupō Museum.

Tūhura Tuarangi - Aotearoa in Space, until March 11 at Taupō Museum

Explore New Zealand’s connection to space, from Polynesian navigators using the stars to the technologies and research being developed in Aotearoa.

The Taupō Museum exhbition is packed with hands-on interactive activities for the whole family to play together. Build a satellite, launch a rocket and see how rocket fuel is made from water. Rub shoulders with a four-billion-year-old meteorite and even hold part of a secret Russian spacecraft.

Chair yoga, 10.30 am on Mondays at Taupō Women’s Club

A new 10-week chair yoga course starts this Monday. Chair yoga is a great way to incorporate gentle exercise into your day and is suitable for anyone who struggles with mobility. New members are welcome. For more information and to book, call instructor Kate Lourie on 027 277 6193.

The Big Bike Film Night, February 9, 7pm at Great Lake Centre Theatre

BBFN returns with two and a half hours of storytelling, showcasing fascinating biking stories from all over the world. Follow a thrillseeker looking for the most beautiful vistas in Central and South America, a charity bringing repairable transport to developing nations and ten young people bikepacking from Wellington to Wānaka. Tickets available at bigbikefilmnight.nz

Kinloch Triathlon Festival, February 10 and 11 at Kinloch beach

One of New Zealand’s oldest races has been on the books since 1985. This year features multiple events for a range of age groups and distances. For more information on entry, routes and rules, see trisporttaupo.co.nz. Volunteers are also being sought to help on both days- contact andreah@hilltop.org.nz.





