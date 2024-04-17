Dawn services will mark this year's Anzac Day. Photo / Laurilee McMichael.

Wings of Aotearoa exhibition, Lava Glass, State Highway 5

Visit Lava Glass for their newest exhibition, Wings of Aotearoa, featuring stunning artworks based on the beauty of New Zealand’s native birds by Steve Harris and Jennifer Cook-Battersby. Open now, admission to the exhibition is free.

Te Ātea Tours, April 17 and April 24, 12.30pm, Roberts St lakefront space

Learn about the artworks of Taupō's new, award-winning community space. Join Taupō Museum’s events and community engagement coordinator Jeffrey Addison on this free 30-minute introductory tour of Te Ātea. The tour will explain the meanings and symbolism of these significant carvings and their relevance to our mountains and waterways. The tour is suitable for all age groups and free for locals but space is limited. Book your spot by emailing taupomuseum@taupo.govt.nz.

Supercars track to town, April 18, 3.45pm - 5.15pm, Tapuaeharuru Reserve, Taupō

All 24 Supercars will make their way from the Taupō International Motorsport Park to Te Ātea, at Tapuaeharuru Reserve on Taupō's lakefront, before the racing kicks off. The convoy will depart at 3.45pm and arrive at Tapuaeharuru Reserve by 4pm. All 24 Supercars cars will remain on display during a free autograph session for fans before drivers embark on the trip back to the circuit ahead of Friday’s opening practice.

Movie Day, April 23, Great Lake Centre Taupō

Enjoy two free screenings of the family-friendly Night at the Museum series. Refreshments will be available from the Great Lake Centre bar. Screening times: 10.30am, Night at the Museum and 2pm, Night at the Museum II. The movie screenings are free but space is limited. Book your spot online at www.taupo.govt.nz/museum.

Dinner at the Lake, Thursday April 25, 4.30pm-8.30pm, Northcroft Reserve

Taupō's outdoor dining event returns for a special Supercar one-off. Enjoy food and drink from all over the world courtesy of dozens of local food trucks.





Anzac services, Thursday, April 25

Taupō

Dawn service, 6am, Taupō Cenotaph, Great Lake Centre

All veterans, past and present service personnel, local youth groups and other community members who wish to take part in the parade, report to the parade marshal: Warrant Officer Class Two [WO2] Lawrence Colvin, Army Command School at 5.40am, at the rear car park of the Great Lake Centre. Parade steps off at 5.50am. Full service dress equivalent (including medals) to be worn.

Taupō Cemetery Service, 9am, Taupō Services Cemetery, Rickit St

Taupō Civic Service, 10.30am, Taupō Cenotaph, Great Lake Centre

All veterans, past and present service personnel, local youth groups and other community members who wish to take part in the parade, report to the parade marshal: Master Air Loadmaster [M/ALM] (Rtd) Donald Kerr, RNZAF, at 10.15am, at the rear car park of the Great Lake Centre. Parade steps off at 10.25am. Full service dress equivalent (including medals) to be worn.

Southern Lake Taupō

Waihi Civic Service, 6am, Waihi Marae, Waihi Village

Tūrangi Cemetery Service, 10.30am, Tūrangi Services Cemetery, Aonini Rd

Tūrangi Civic Service, 11 am Tokaanu-Tūrangi and Districts RSA

All veterans, past and present service personnel, local youth groups & other community members who wish to take part in the parade, report to the parade marshal in Tūrangi town centre, to march to the Tokaanu-Tūrangi and Districts RSA for an 11am service.

Mangakino

Mangakino Cemetery Service, 10am, Mangakino Services Cemetery, Lake Rd

Mangakino Civic Service, 11am, Mangakino District Services and Citizens Club, Wairenga Rd



