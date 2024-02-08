Auckland climbing gym Boulder Co is expanding to the Waikato.

Climbing gym

Boulder Co, an Auckland climbing gym, is expanding to the Waikato. The new facility is located at 15 Maxwell Place, Te Rapa, Hamilton, and will open to the public on Saturday, February 10.

Gin tasting room

The Cambridge Distillery Company, located at 92 Alpha St, will open a tasting room to the public. From Saturday, February 10, the room will be open on weekends, offering tastings of gin and liqueurs and a chance to meet the distillers.

Coromandel closure

SH25 (Thames Coast Rd) at Ruamahunga Bay will be fully closed for short periods on Friday, February 9, as part of the slip stabilisation work. The closures are needed so a helicopter can safely lift equipment and materials to the top of the slope and bring down trees that have been cleared.

Raglan Wharf

The Western Wharf in Raglan is ready for improvements. From February 12 until the end of April, the local council will complete the tidal terraces, sign installation, sculpture, pedestrian raised table at the entrance and footpath, asphalt pavement surfacing and tree planting. During these months there will be periods of closure of the vehicle loop, and some parking will be impacted.

Pōkeno intersection

Due to safety reasons, Pōkeno’s Market St and Marlborough St intersections with Great South Rd will be closed for six months, while Waikato District Council upgrades the main street and construct a new roundabout at the Pōkeno Rd intersection. These intersections will be closed from Monday, February 12. Residents will be able to access their homes from Hitchen Rd.

Kinloch triathlon

The Kinloch Triathlon Festival is on this weekend which will close a couple of roads. On Sunday, February 11, between 8.30am and 1.30pm, Kinloch Rd (from Kenrigg Rd to Mata Place), Marina Tce (from Kinloch Rd to Irwin Place) and Mata Place (from Kinloch Rd to entry into the Kinloch Domain) will be closed. The event is expected to draw in more than 500 competitors to the area.

Tuakau playground

Waikato District Council is planning a new playground for the reserve between Tuakau’s Buckland Rd and Booker Drive, and wants the community’s opinion on which of two designs they prefer. Feedback via the council’s website.