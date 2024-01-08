Protect paws this summer. Photo / 123rf

Paws for thought

Waikato District Council reminds dog owners that paws can suffer from serious burns during summer. If you can’t hold your hand to the ground for five seconds without discomfort, then it’s too hot for your dog.

Summery Sundays

Taupō's Te Ātea lakefront space will be abuzz with live music, lawn games and good times on January 14 and 28, from 4pm to 8pm. Grab your whanau, bring a picnic or enjoy a meal at one of the nearby eateries and soak up the summer vibes.

Māori mentorship

Waipā mayor Susan O’Regan invites applications for the 2024 Tuia mentorship programme. The programme is directed at rangatahi Māori between 18 and 25 years to build leadership skills. Applications can be sent via email to susan.oregan@waipadc.govt.nz until January 22 and include name, contact details and age, plus an insight into the candidate’s aspirations.

Coromandel compactor

The portable rubbish compactor at Te Rerenga roading reserve near Matarangi has been removed due to continued misuse. The nearest location to dispose of household rubbish is at 101 Matarangi Drive.

Wastewater works

From this week until January 29, the southbound lane of Hamilton’s River Rd south of Fairfield Bridge will be closed for wastewater works. The northbound lane on River Rd will remain open. Detours are in place. The project is to install wastewater tanks for emergency situations.

Whitmore St works

Construction of the new roundabout at Whitmore St and Oliver St intersection in Kihikihi as part of the Te Ara Rimu pathway kicked off this week. These road works will be in place for the next four weeks. Whitmore St is closed from Whitaker St to Dick St. A detour is in place along Whitaker, Grey and Dick Streets.

Ruapehu road works

Ruapehu District Council contractors will be undertaking safety improvement works on the Ohakune Mountain Rd. Road users can expect multiple road work sites with stop-go traffic management and potential short delays.



