University of Waikato student Sarah Tetzlaff (right) with Associate Professor of Marine Science and Aquaculture Joanne Ellis. Photo / Waikato Regional Council

Water Science Prize

New Zealand sport climbing champ Sarah Tetzlaff won this year’s Waikato Regional Council Prize in Water Science. The prize recognises a University of Waikato student who shows outstanding results in water science papers. She has also just qualified for the 2024 Olympics making her and teammate Julian David the first New Zealand climbers to ever qualify for an Olympic Games.

Raglan Harbour discharge

A Hamilton-based earthworks contractor has been convicted and fined $110,000 over sediment-laden stormwater discharges that killed shellfish and seagrass in the Raglan Whāingaroa Harbour in 2018.

Giant Squid exhibition

An exhibition about Te Papa’s popular Colossal Squid, Te Ngū Tipua, will open at Te Awamutu Museum on December 2. It will showcase pieces of the Colossal Squid and also feature an interactive table and touchable rotating models of a squid’s tentacle hook and the Colossal Squid’s beak.

Lake walking track

Contactors are building a bridge on the Lake Kainui walking track, near Hamilton, until December 12. The track will be open, but a complete circuit around the lake will not be possible during this time. The bridge replaces a culvert to reduce flooding of surrounding land during times of heavy rain.

South Waikato housing

South Waikato District Council is working towards changing the use of part of Tokoroa’s Stanley Park and selling it for social and affordable housing. The move would help meet the significant need for additional housing. A part of the reserve will be kept for the development of an inclusive playground.

Tokoroa street closed

A section of Tokoroa’s Hawick St remains inaccessible to pedestrians and vehicles. The water main break (now repaired) has undermined the road and footpath. Contractors started work to determine the amount of under-road scouring. The finding will determine the duration of the works, so there is no firm end date.

Skate Park murals

Te Awamutu’s skatepark is getting a splash of colour with eight murals to be painted in the New Year. The artwork will be painted on to the seating, back of ramps, rails and ledges of the skatepark. Sections of the skatepark will be closed from January 12 to 18 while the murals are painted.

Legends Gallery

Waitomo community group Legendary Te Kuiti just opened its Legends Gallery which celebrates past and present local legends with a walk of fame on Rora St, following a similar concept to the Te Awamutu Walk of Fame.

Waitomo road reopens

Repairs and reconstruction of Taumatatotara West Rd near Te Anga are now complete, and the road is open to the public. The alternative access via Coutts Rd is now closed.



