Raglan Beach access

One of the accessways on to Wainamu Beach via Riria Kereopa Memorial Drive has permanently closed. The accessway is located on private land and is getting damaged by erosion and foot traffic. The ramp will be removed, and the path fenced off. Alternative accessways to the beach are close by.

School holiday programme

Huntly Museum launches a free school holidays programme from January 15, 10am to 3pm. The programme allows children to experience a day as archaeologists and educates children about underground discoveries.

Hamilton by-election

Hamiltonians who wish to stand as a councillor in the city’s East Ward by-election have until midday today to get their applications in. Voting will open on January 26. The by-election was triggered by Ryan Hamilton’s resignation, as he was elected as an MP at the general election.

New EV chargers

People can now charge their EVs at Tamahere Park, on Wiremu Tamihana Drive, which is less than a minute’s drive from the Waikato Expressway on and off-ramps. There are two 75kW charging stations, which offer four charging points.

Horotiu Road

In the new year, Waikato District Council will be upgrading the intersection of Horotiu Rd and Park Rd to link it up to Northgate Business Park. The works require the intersection to be closed for four months.

