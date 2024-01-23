Claudelands Oval will be filled again this weekend, much like in 2021 when Six60 played at the venue. Due to the Summer Concert Tour, some roads will be closed on Sunday.

Concert closure

The Globox Arena and Claudelands Events Centre Gate 2 Carpark will be closed on Sunday, January 28 for the Summer Concert Tour. Pedestrian access will still be available. Heaphy Terrace, Claudelands Rd Bridge, O’Neil St and George St will be closed from 5pm. A no-parking zone will be put in place from 6am on Heaphy Terrace, Brooklyn Rd, Boundary Rd and O’Neil St. More info online.

Pool break-in

Tuakau Pools were broken into this week and the safe was stolen. The pools closed for one day and are now open as normal.

Vandalised road signs

Matamata-Piako District Council is struggling with vandalised and removed road signs. The council said its contractors had a hard time keeping up with the rate of replacements needed which is not only expensive for ratepayers but also potentially dangerous for road users.

Walking track

Sections of the walking track along the Esplanade in Te Kūiti will be closed for two months due to the construction of a new walking track. Waitomo District Council contractors recently started work on the new track and upgrading the existing track that follows the Mangaokewa Stream. The track will link up to the Te Araroa Trail.

Carpark revamp

The Maniaiti/Benneydale Hall car park on Maniaiti Rd in the Waitomo District will soon receive a facelift. Construction works are due to start next week. The project will be fully funded by the local council using the Three Waters Better-Off Funding, meaning the work will come at no cost to ratepayers.

South Waikato roads

Road works are underway on Old Taupo Rd between Tokoroa and Arapuni until April 30. Stop-go traffic management will be in place from 6.30am and 7pm every day. Work includes pavement dig-outs, chip sealing and road shoulder maintenance.

Leamington toilets

Work on a toilet facility for visitors to Leamington Cemetery and the Wordsworth dog exercise park started this week. The work will take place outside of the fenced cemetery and is expected to take two weeks.

Composting workshops

Taupō District Council is running composting workshops at Taupo Community Gardens and Awhi Farm Centre for Sustainable Practice in Tūrangi on January 27, February 24, March 23n April 27 and May 25. Participants go in the draw to win a home composter or worm farm. Register at www.taupodc.govt.nz/composting.