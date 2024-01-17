A ring-tailed lemur nibbles on a piece of fruit during feeding time at Hamilton Zoo. Photo / Sarah Ivey

Zoo experience

Hamilton Zoo has brought back lemur encounters, in which visitors can experience the species up close. During encounters, people get the chance to learn about lemurs’ diet, behaviours and habitat whilst assisting the keepers at feeding time. Tickets are available online.

Plastic recycling

From February 1, councils across New Zealand will only be accepting plastics one, two and five in kerbside recycling bins. Hamilton City Council previously accepted plastics one to seven. The change is part of a Ministry for the Environment strategy which requires all councils to collect the same items in kerbside recycling.

Homes for the elderly

Ten new homes for Waipā's elderly residents are under construction in Leamington’s Vaile Court. The foundations have been laid and framing is going up for the one bedroom, single-storey units, with work on track to be completed by the end of June. The local council will own and maintain the units but the tenants and rental process will be managed by Habitat for Humanity.

Hamilton byelection

The 16 candidates running in the Hamilton East Ward byelection have provided some info about themselves, and it’s all now live on the dedicated Hamilton City Council website: hamilton.govt.nz. Voting opens on January 26.

Community funding

Hamilton City Council will fund events, activities or projects that help make newcomers feel connected and welcome as they begin their new life in the city. Applicants who want to put on inclusive events can receive up to $5000 in funding. Applications close on June 30.

Ōtorohanga council CEO

Previous Ōtorohanga District Council chief executive Tanya Winter has been re-appointed to the role. She started the job in 2019 and was to serve for five years. Following an external recruitment process, the council reappointed her for another five years.

South Waikato playgrounds

The Barnett St playground in Putāruru will be closed until the end of this month as South Waikato District Council contractors replace the wood chip surfacing with rubber surfacing. Meanwhile, the four-armed pendulum play equipment in the Tokoroa Youth Park will be out of action until early February. The arms need to undergo safety stress checks.