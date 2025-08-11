Whatawhata SH23 crash victim named as Julia Organ, of Te Awamutu
Waikato Herald
The circumstances of the crash on SH23 in Whatawhata are under investigation. Photo / Bevan Conley
Police have named the victim of the fatal crash on SH23 in Whatawhata on Saturday.
She was Julia Organ, 55, of Te Awamutu.
“Police’s thoughts are with her family at this time,” police said today.
The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.
Emergency services were called to the scene
after a car crashed into a tree near Ferguson Rd around 9.10am on Saturday, August 9.