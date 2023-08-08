Delegates from NZ chambers of commerce will gather at The Pā at the University of Waikato in September. Photo / Lance Chapman

Delegates from NZ chambers of commerce will gather at The Pā at the University of Waikato in September. Photo / Lance Chapman

More than 60 representatives from 30 chambers of commerce throughout New Zealand will gather in Hamilton next month for a conference that will include a session in which delegates debate and agree on a response to outline what business expects from the next government.

The Waikato Chamber of Commerce will host the New Zealand Chambers of Commerce Conference, at The Pā at the University of Waikato, on September 7 and 8.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will address delegates at a breakfast on September 7, and Leader of the Opposition Christopher Luxon will speak at a breakfast on September 8. Members of the Waikato-based Chambers of Commerce will be able to attend both breakfast sessions.

Hipkins and Luxon’s speeches will also be live-streamed on the Waikato chamber’s Facebook page. Following their speeches, Tauranga Business Chamber CEO Matt Cowley will moderate a debate where the delegates agree on a response and outline what business expects from the next government.

Also on the agenda is a panel discussion led by Westpac about the economic outlook for New Zealand businesses, with a focus on how chambers can support their small business members in particular.

Waikato Chamber of Commerce CEO Don Good said the conference was a wonderful opportunity to welcome other chambers from around New Zealand to the Waikato.

“This is the first time in three years the conference has been held so we’re looking forward to welcoming delegates to the region,” Good said.

“And we’re very grateful to the university for allowing us to hold the conference at its wonderful new The Pā facility, where we’ll also hold the breakfast functions.”

The $85 million The Pā student hub is the most significant capital development in the university’s 59-year history, the university said.

The Pā was opened by Kīngi Tūheitia last month. The official ceremony was guided by leaders of the Kīngitanga and Waikato-Tainui, and attended by university students and staff, and representatives from iwi, community, and business organisations.

● To book for the breakfast events go to the chamber’s event page here.



