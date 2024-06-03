Whangamatā residents gather at Williamson Park on Friday to be briefed on the park pond upgrade.

Whangamatā residents gather at Williamson Park on Friday to be briefed on the park pond upgrade.

A big-ticket stormwater project is under way in Whangamatā with physical works set to start this week.

Thames-Coromandel deputy mayor and Whangamatā resident Terry Walker was joined by Thames-Coromandel District Council engineers onsite at Williamson Park on Friday where they addressed residents on the $700,000 project, which aims to improve water flow in the Williamson and Ocean roads stormwater pipe network.

Walker said a proposal to improve the town’s stormwater kicked off in 2017 following flooding and it was

presented to the Long-Term Plan (LTP) in 2018.

“Every 10 years we used to have a flood in Whangamatā, residents would wait it out to dry, then floods became more regular.”

The 2017 flood event was the catalyst for change, he said.

In 2021, $1.2 million was earmarked for a working plan and the council had recently pledged $9.2m over 10 years in the 2024-34 LTP to improve stormwater infrastructure across the town, he said.

Work would get under way this week when the pond at Williamson Park would be drained and backfilled.

“This is a way to get control of water when a storm comes, we will move the water as quickly as we can.”

A couple of attendees raised concerns about the perceived lack of communication around the project.

Walker said that was not the case, as it was all in writing, contained within the LTP.

A view of Williamson Park from the air shows the pond, to the left, which will be drained and backfilled.

Whangamatā resident Kay Baker raised concerns with the Hauraki Coromandel Post last month when she said the project lacked community consultation.

A spokesperson for the council said a solution had been discussed at a recent meeting of a community engagement team which was formed to gain community input into the work.

The engagement team included three representatives of the Whangamatā Ratepayers’ Association, two community members who were civil contractors with experience of the Williamson Park pond, a member of the Whangamatā Community Board, a councillor and the council water services manager.

Of the seven community representatives, five were supportive of the solution. The Waikato Regional Council had confirmed it supported the solution, which met its stormwater guidelines.

The objective was that the solution would be implemented in June and be completed in July.

“Thames-Coromandel District Council has not spent a lot of money; this is the first off-the-shelf project with others to follow,” Walker told Friday’s meeting.

“There will still be a lot of soakage, we are on a sand bar.”

The intention was also to improve water quality reaching Whangamatā Beach and reduce the frequency of algal bloom.

New components would include a new pipe to the beach in an effort to drain water faster, improve use of storage and reduce permanent ponding levels.

There would also be planting to absorb contaminants present in the water.

An outlet pipe at the beach end would keep the permanent water level in the wetland low while a non-return valve would be fitted into the outlet pipe to protect backflows from the sea.

Gabion baskets on the beach would be extended out to reduce the speed of water and mitigate beach erosion.

Water would flow into the wetland through sediment capture devices which would pre-treat water to reduce sediment entering the wetland.

Water would enter the wetland and flow over a rock bund to slow it down.

As water flowed over alternating shallow and deep-planted areas, the plants would absorb contaminants present in the run-off.

Under low-flow conditions, water would leave the wetlands through the outlet pipe onto the beach. Under high-flow conditions, water would flow out onto the beach via an emergency spillway (the same as the existing pond).

Flow would pass over the gabion baskets, which would slow down the speed of water and reduce beach erosion.























































