Whangamata Surf Life Saving Club has been recognised in the rescue of the month list.

Whangamata Surf Life Saving Club has been recognised in the rescue of the month list.

Coromandel lifeguards have made a splash nationally for rescuing two kayakers.

Mitchell Hohaia, Maggie Lowe, Isaac Chadwick, Julius Bell, Ben Goffin, Eleanor Hutchinson, all of Whangamatā Surf Life Saving Club, were recognised in the bp Rescue of the Month awards for their January 18 mission near Whenuakura Island (Donut Island).

In a statement, Surf Lifesaving New Zealand said the team was conducting a routine check around the outlying islands at 10.45am due to large swells.

Lifeguards Lowe and Hutchinson spotted the two kayakers stuck in a lagoon located in the middle of the island, unable to get out through the only entrance - a 20-metre, narrow, rocky passageway.

Lowe radioed the surf life saving tower to inform them of the situation, and a decision was made to launch a rescue water craft with two rescue swimmers equipped for rock rescues on board.

It was driven by Goffin and pulled a sled with Chadwick and Hohaia onboard.

Once there, the team planned for the two rescue swimmers to swim into the lagoon, secure one patient at a time, and tow them out to the waiting RWC.

Armed with tubes, helmets, personal flotation devices, and a radio in a wet bag, the swimmers timed the large swells, ensuring a safe entry into the lagoon.

After assessing the patients, the first patient was towed out. However, a large set of waves soon rolled through the entrance. Hohaia and Chadwick reassured the patient, waiting for the swell to subside before continuing.

As the second patient was assisted out of the entrance, Goffin maneuvered the RWC towards them during a lull in the surf to assist the patients on board. Both patients were returned to shore, requiring no further care, two hours after their initial sighting.

Navigating Whenuakura Island in significant swells is very challenging, SLSNZ said.

“These surf lifeguards demonstrated exceptional skills, endurance, and fitness throughout the rescue, carefully monitoring conditions and making thoughtful decisions, such as opting to swim the patients out instead of using a power craft.”

The awards run from November to March, and celebrate operational excellence by surf lifeguards all over New Zealand.

Every month, Surf Life Saving Clubs throughout the country can nominate their teams for an outstanding rescue. Of those, three or four winners will be chosen, who not only win rescue of the month, but go on to be finalists for the Rescue of the Year awards.

Whangamatā Surf Life Saving Club, of the Eastern Region, has won the rescue of the month for January alongside the Waipu Cove (Northern Region), Ōtaki (Central Region), and Sumner (Southern Region) Surf Life Saving Clubs.

Nominations for the Rescue of the Month for February close on March 7.

Stay up to date with HC Post and Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.