Garea said the event had a long legacy in Whangamatā's history and was widely known as the Run/Walk Festival for many years.

Management of the event had passed around several entities, staying with the Lions Club of Whangamatā for many years until 2019.

Local event management company Event Day was handed the baton in 2023 following Covid-19 upheavals, and the Lions had remained involved, the official recipient charity of the event, he said.

The event had new courses in 2024 including the World Athletics certified 5km and 10km courses, with a seaside start/finish at Williamson Park, he said.

All courses covered a fast, flat 5km layout as a base.

The 10km course was typically the most popular, offering friends and family the opportunity to cheer people on as participants passed Williamson Park again at the halfway point, before heading out for their second lap.

Half marathoners would reap the benefits of the 5 and 10 km base layouts, combined with the stunning half marathon only out and back along the Whangamatā Golf Course, and Wentworth Valley Road.

Garea said more than 100 locals were involved in putting the day together.

“The Lions Club of Whangamatā continues to support the event with registration crew and course marshals, supported by over 100 other locals all fundraising for their community groups.

“People have fond memories of the event over the years. It’s been exciting to refresh the event with a new start and finish location, new courses and international accreditation to return the event to its heyday,” he said.

“It’s special that the community is still so involved, and we haven’t lost the seaside town vibe at all.”

The fundamentals of the event had not changed much, he said.

“There’s still a half marathon, 10km and 5km to run or walk, with the community right in behind the event all the way.

“The new-look marathon is grateful to continue in partnership with the Lions Club of Whangamatā to continue the legacy of the event for the benefit of Whangamatā businesses and its community.

“Our vision for the event is to be the largest destination running event in the Coromandel, to maximise funds returned to the community, and future-proof the event for long-term sustainability.

“Fundraising opportunities at the event contribute thousands of dollars each year back to local community groups, contributing to the continued sustainability of multiple clubs and organisations, and cultivating a strong sense of community pride.”

Enter or apply online for a gifted entry at www.whangamatahalfmarathon.co.nz











