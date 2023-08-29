Whangamatā half marathon back on track after 3-year break

The running event takes in the aesthetic delights of Whangamatā.

Whangamatā is all set to welcome back runners and walkers.

The G.J. Gardner Homes Whangamatā Half Marathon is back after a 3-year hiatus and will be held in the first weekend of the spring school holidays, Saturday, September 23.

The classic G.J. Gardner Whangamata Run/Walk Festival has been refreshed to include new courses and a seaside start/finish at the iconic Williamson Park.

The event has a long tradition in the community and is still proudly fundraising for the Lions Club of Whangamatā, and also supports other sports and community groups. Local event management company Event Day has taken on a new-look G.J. Gardner Whangamatā Half Marathon, and with support from Destination Hauraki Coromandel, aims to make it the largest destination running event in the Coromandel.

The GJ Gardner Whangamata Half Marathon is an event for everyone.

Organiser Luke Garea says the return of the event after a three-year gap, couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We’re thrilled to have support from Destination Hauraki Coromandel as the event re-emerges in a significantly changed event landscape.

“Entry-reluctance is a very real thing. First, there were Covid cancellations and more recently, the extreme weather events caused multiple events to cancel including the Whitianga Run Fest and Pauanui Half Marathon.

“People are rightfully cautious, and slow to enter now - and this changed entry behaviour puts new stress on events.”

Garea has a message for Hauraki Coromandel locals, “If you can walk 5km, we’d love you to enter now! Of course, if you can run or walk 10km or 21km we want you to enter too - we would just love to see the region supporting the event by not waiting to enter - to support the event’s return to the local event calendar.”

Corey Choat from Whangamatā created the RunningForSal initiative which is to raise money for Gumboot Friday. Corey fundraises in memory of sister Sal.

HC Post caught up with Corey who said “I lost my sister Sally to suicide on September 21st 2019. I struggled with her loss and still do to this day. She was an amazing big sister to me, and I miss her every day. I felt like I needed to take action to get myself out of the slump I was in and I did not want others to go through what we had gone through.

“At the start of last year, 2022, I decided to set myself a running challenge to help my own mental health through exercise and ultimately help myself heal from the loss of my sister.

“Along the way I hoped, by sharing my story, I may help others. By February I made the goal to run 1000km over the year and get people to set me challenges to help others get involved with my journey and to keep me motivated.

“I set up a Givealittle page to raise money for Gumboot Friday, an amazing charity founded by Mike King, who provided free counselling and support for our 25 and under Kiwis who are finding life hard. My goal was to raise $5000 - and that is when RunningForSal was started.

“I believe if we can get our young New Zealanders talking and normalising conversations around our mental health, then as they go through life, talking and checking in on themselves and others because an everyday thing. Something that many adults find hard to do due to the ‘stigma’.”

Choat added that he “had amazing support over the year. I managed to run 2100km, I ran up the Mount in gumboots and Speedos. That was a run to show that it is okay to feel vulnerable. I ran 1 minute for every suicide in 2021, which sadly was 607 people. I managed to run 86km in that time. Over the year we managed to raise $85,000 for Gumboot Friday”.

“This year I am doing a similar thing. My goal is to run 3000km over the year and I will be running up the Mount again in Speedos on the 3rd of November, which is Gumboot Friday. On the 25th of November, in Whangamata, I will be running for just under 18 hours, which is 2 minutes for each of the 538 people we lost to suicide in NZ last year. I have a goal to raise $100,000 for Gumboot Friday this year. So far we have raised about $15,500.

“The plan with the Whangamata Run Walk Festival is to get as many people involved as we can. Sharing a few laughs while doing something that is a challenge both physically and mentally but is so beneficial for our mental and physical health as well. Whether that be walking or running. Or whether that be the 5km, 10km or the half marathon. The more people we can connect with through our journeys the better.

“I have a code people can use if they want to be part of Team Running for Sal, just add in Runningforsal when entering. The Iamhope team will be there, and we will be having a catchup at the Craft Haus from 3pm, where we will have a few pizzas, and some giveaways and we can enjoy a drink, a chat and plenty of laughs,” Choat said.

“If people want to follow my journey, they can follow along on my Instagram page @runningforsal and if they wish to donate and support Gumboot Friday and the amazing things they do.”

The link is https://givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/running-for-sal-1

The event has had terrific support from major sponsors.

Think Water Whangamatā director Cheryl Clarke is excited to be involved: “For us, it has a three-way benefit - it’s wonderful to give back to the community groups crewing the aid stations, it’s great for our business, and we can support the return of the event for the wider benefit of Whangamatā”.

Enter the G.J. Gardner Whangamatā Half Marathon by clicking the link. Organising friends and family to enter together is a great reason to catch up for the weekend, or visit the bach again after winter!