A man who died in a crash in Whangamatā has died. Photo / 123RF

The man who died following a crash in Whangamatā last week has been named as 35-year-old Joshua Nathan Warburton from Whangamatā.

NZME reported last week a vehicle went into a creek on Port Rd in Whangamatā about 11.40pm on September 27. The driver was found dead.

Police said in a statement their thoughts were with his family.

An investigation into the crash remained ongoing.

The crash was one of three fatal crashes in the wider region last Wednesday night.

A motorcyclist died in a crash on Hamurana Rd, near Rotorua, just before 7pm.

Despite medical assistance being provided the rider died at the scene, police said.

Police were then called to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 5 at Tapapa about 8.50pm.

One person died at the scene and two others were injured and taken to hospital.





