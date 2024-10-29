“The house was delivered on two Bedford trucks, traversing metal roads through Paeroa and Waihī before arriving in Whangamatā; it was placed on its current site at 415 Ocean Rd, where it has stood for 94 years.”
Tremewan said he was told by a Thames-Coromandel District Council building inspector the house was unfit for habitation when he bought it.
“When I purchased the property from Dicky Burman, the Whangamatā real estate principal in 1990, it was in need of repair.”
He said the house had a “classic” layout, with one bedroom at each end and a combined dining/living room in the middle which used to include a log burner.
“The kitchen boasts the original timber benchtop, green enamel sink, cupboard latches, Bakelite switches, and tongue and groove flooring; an outdoor shower was added, followed by a califont for added comfort.”
However, the time had come to move the cottage off the property and find a new location to make way for a new development, he said.
“With its character and charm, this unique cottage would be ideal as a bed-and-breakfast, offering guests a connection to the past, or an ideal back on a vacant section of [an] additional sleepout facility.
“The bach, one of Whangamatā's treasured homes, will be fondly missed.”