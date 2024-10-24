Strong winds in Wellington this evening have caused the cancellation of 23 flights and blasted the Bluebridge ferry. Video / The Traffic Fox

Police are appealing for information about a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal crash in the South Waikato.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 23 Whakamaru Rd on October 11 about 6.30am.

One person died at the scene.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information, CCTV or dashcam footage of a blue logging truck in the Tokoroa and Whakamaru areas that day.

The truck is believed to be a flat-nose Volvo logging truck with a five-axle trailer loaded on the back of the cab.