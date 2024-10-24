Advertisement
Home / Waikato News

Whakamaru Rd crash: Police seek logging truck involved in fatal collison

Waikato Herald
Police are appealing for information about a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal crash in the South Waikato.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 23 Whakamaru Rd on October 11 about 6.30am.

One person died at the scene.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information, CCTV or dashcam footage of a blue logging truck in the Tokoroa and Whakamaru areas that day.

The truck is believed to be a flat-nose Volvo logging truck with a five-axle trailer loaded on the back of the cab.

The truck would have travelled south from Tokoroa on SH32 towards Whakamaru about 6am.

If you have information that may help police, contact them online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or call 105 using the reference number 241011/4202.


