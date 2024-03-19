After community fundraising efforts, Justin Wooding of Ingham Taupō (left) handed the keys to Chris Wells of Southern Lake Taupō Fire Brigade.

A fundraising group on the western shores of Lake Taupō have raised $90,000 to provide the area with a crucial lifeline in the form of a new first response vehicle.

The Western Lake Taupō Charitable Trust reached its fundraising target with assistance from the local community, allowing them to buy and fit out a Mitsubishi Triton.

The vehicle has been kitted out with a special canopy to house specialist equipment, as well as lights, sirens, radio and signage.

The vehicle will be available for use by the Southern Lakes Volunteer Fire Brigade, which has five fully-trained members and seven others who are undergoing training.

A statement from the trust said the first response vehicle would assist with its important work.

“We will soon have a valuable asset in our community that is able and ready to respond to medical emergencies and call-outs in our area.”

The trust said the fundraising project was a true community effort.

“The trust would like to thank all those members of our community who generously donated funds to this project and in particular to acknowledge the large donation from the Pelorus Trust and donations from the Omori Kuratau Ratepayers’ Association, the Omori Kuratau Community Hall Charitable Trust, the First Response Charitable Trust, the Pukawa Property Owners’ Association and the special deal offered by Ingham Mitsubishi Taupō.

“We also acknowledge all the individuals and families, including those who put money in the bucket when Santa delivered presents on Christmas day.”





