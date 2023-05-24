From left, Waitomo Group managing director Jimmy Ormsby and WEL Networks Energy Services general manager Kerry Green at Waitomo's existing electric vehicle charger at Mystery Creek site. Photo / WEL Networks

Waikato-based electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure specialist We.EV has partnered with fuel retailer and supplier Waitomo Group to expand the region’s EV charging network.

Head of We.EV Craig Marshall says the partnership is a significant step forward as both businesses continue to cement their commitment to the region they call home, by providing EV users with a fast-charging experience.

“We’re expecting to see more than 50,000 EVs in the Waikato by 2030, which means that the infrastructure also needs to keep pace.”

However, he says the partnership with Waitomo will not only be beneficial for the Waikato region.

“This will enable the future expansion of We.EV’s charging network at a local and ultimately national level. With access to more choice in EVs in New Zealand, the number of consumers choosing to switch to electric vehicles is accelerating,” Marshall says.

Over the next three years, We.EV will be installing 160kW public fast chargers across multiple sites within the Waikato, as well as outside of the region.

Waitomo Group Rangatira and owner Jimmy Ormsby says the partnership is a part of Waitomo’s expansion into future fueling solutions.

“With the increased uptake of EVs on a local and national scale, it’s critical that we have the correct infrastructure in place to cater to our customers’ expectations,” Ormsby says.

He says he is proud to be partnering with and supporting a locally owned and operated business.

“Partnering with We.EV was a no-brainer. At our Mystery Creek site, they designed and installed the chargers, as well as provided operations, maintenance, and reporting. They have made this transition easy. We’re looking forward to future site installations.”

Two 160kW DC chargers are currently being installed at Waitomo’s recently opened Ruakura Superhub site in Hamilton, with additional sites planned throughout the Waikato and beyond.

We.EV is a part of Waikato-based Electricity Distributor WEL Networks and helps businesses transition to EVs and assists with the planning, installment, management and maintenance of EV infrastructure.