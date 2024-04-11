The MetService has declared a severe thunderstorm watch for six regions in New Zealand, including the Waikato starting from about 10pm tonight through to midday tomorrow.

Residents of the Coromandel Peninsula have been encouraged to work from home as heavy rains and strong winds are expected to batter the area, with meteorologists warning of flooding and slips.

The MetService’s alert has forecasted possible thunderstorms and heavy rain overnight, heading into Friday with localised downpours of 25 to 40 mm/h predicted for the eastern Waikato, Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty, Auckland, Great Barrier Island and Northland.

“Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding especially in low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys and may also lead to slips,” the MetService website said.

“Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.”

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the risk was particularly high for residents of the Coromandel Peninsula in the early hours of Friday.

“Take it pretty easy through tomorrow morning, especially with the morning commute,” Ferris told the Waikato Herald.

“Work from home if that is at all possible. There will be large amounts of rain in the Coromandel. So further flooding and slips are things that could happen very quickly.”

Farris said the heavy rain was going to be accompanied by some blustery wind.

“That is going to increase the risk of delays on the road.”

The MetService has a strong-wind watch in place over the Coromandel Peninsula until tomorrow at 9am while a heavy-rain warning for the area is in place until 3pm.

But Ferris said once residents made it through Friday, there was a better forecast in store for the start of the school holidays.

“Once we make it into the weekend it looks pretty good. The wind direction turns around to the west by southwest. That will clear out a lot of that rain.”

Traffic bulletin

A traffic bulletin issued by the New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) has warned locals and those heading away early for the school holidays to be “especially careful” on the roads on Friday.

“Drive to the conditions – watch following distances – and be prepared that there could be debris or pooling water on the road ahead.”

The bulletin said NZTA was monitoring the conditions closely, receiving regular updates from the MetService and working with local authorities.

“Planned works around the Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions are weather-dependent, and given the severity of forecast weather, will be deferred to the next suitable day if required. Our crews are proactively monitoring the state highway network and will be ready to respond if needed,” the bulletin said.

Hamilton weather

Hamilton seems to have escaped the severe weather forecast applied to the east Waikato but the city could experience a slightly wetter start to the school break.

“There will be rain making its way to Hamilton throughout the rest of today with some further rain on Friday,” Ferris said.

“As we head into the weekend there will be westerly winds with some showers through Saturday and looking a bit clearer and brighter come Sunday.”

Taupō is also not within any of the weather warnings.

Taupō weather

“On Friday there could be heavy rain at times easing to a few showers in the evening.”

Ferris said there was the possibility of a burst of heavy rain in the area on Friday and passing showers heading into Saturday and a wetter second half predicted for Sunday.

However, Ferris said families could expect the weather to be “pretty settled” in time for the new work week.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based multimedia reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.