On the North Taranaki coast, near Tongaporutu, you can see two (formerly three) 25m rock formations known as the Three Sisters. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

For anybody with a set of wheels and a hunger for adventure, a road trip holiday means the journey is just as important as the destination.

As we look ahead to our summer holidays it brings up memories of road trips and the sense of discovering something new - this year there’s a new addition to the suite of classic Kiwi roadies to try.

This week, the Waikato Herald explores The Waikato to Taranaki Way - a road journey designed to encourage visitors and road trippers to discover new experiences while travelling along State Highway 3.

Developed by Hamilton & Waikato Tourism and Venture Taranaki/Te Puna Umanga, The Waikato to Taranaki Way is a newly curated map and itinerary for an easy, self-driving journey along the west coast from Port Waikato where the Waikato River meets the Tasman Sea to the iconic Back Beach / Paritutu in Taranaki.

Te Toto Gorge south of Raglan boasts stunning and uninterrupted views of the rugged west coast. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

The Waikato to Taranaki Way encourages visitors to embrace the trend of ‘slow travel’ by taking their time on their journey, to slow down and replenish their mind, body, and soul as they pass by rolling green hills and rivers, discover iconic caves and take in the spectacular coastline.

Taranaki and Waikato are full of intriguing places, engrossing stories, and memorable moments for visitors and locals alike. This new map will help travellers discover hidden gems and realise the drive between these destinations is an experience in itself.

The map will inspire holidaymakers with ideas, from stunning walking tracks at Ngāruawāhia, Pirongia and Mount Damper to iconic dishes and eateries like fish and chips on the wharf in Raglan, the Fat Pigeon Café in PioPio and The Bratwurst Bros Uruti stop.

Check out the loop trail at Mt Pirongia. Generally considered a challenging route, it takes an average of 6h 30min to complete. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

For those who are keen to get off the main road, you’ll even find details for a hot water beach, underground glowworm caves and an ancient volcanic crater with 360 degree views.

The itinerary recommends a number of other activities and attractions, local stories and facts, places of cultural significance, and suggestions of where to stop to soak in stunning views along the way – you might even discover some hidden gems for yourself.

If you’re planning a visit to Waikato or Taranaki or you’ve got friends or family coming to visit, we encourage you to spread the word and download The Waikato to Taranaki Way before you hit the road and make your journey one to remember.