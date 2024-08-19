One person is in a serious condition after a water tanker rolled in the Waipā District on Monday morning.

A water tanker truck has rolled in the Waipā district, leaving one patient in serious condition.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesperson told the Waikato Herald they attended the scene at 9.51am.

“We responded with two fire trucks and a specialist rescue appliance to a truck that had rolled in the Pukeatua area.

“When we arrived, we had a water tanker that had rolled. There were no persons trapped or injured, and Fenz left the scene.”

Hato Hone St John said they were notified of the incident at 9.53am.