Waikato News

Water tanker truck rolls in Waipā district

Malisha Kumar
By
Multimedia journalist·Waikato Herald·
Quick Read
One person is in a serious condition after a water tanker rolled in the Waipā District on Monday morning.

A water tanker truck has rolled in the Waipā district, leaving one patient in serious condition.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesperson told the Waikato Herald they attended the scene at 9.51am.

“We responded with two fire trucks and a specialist rescue appliance to a truck that had rolled in the Pukeatua area.

“When we arrived, we had a water tanker that had rolled. There were no persons trapped or injured, and Fenz left the scene.”

Hato Hone St John said they were notified of the incident at 9.53am.

“We responded with one ambulance and one first response unit. One patient was taken to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.”

Police said they were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Arapuni Road in Pukeatua around 9:55am.

“One person was reported to have moderate to serious injuries. The road was blocked for a period of time while emergency services were at the scene.”

Police said diversions are in place until the vehicle can be towed.

More to come.

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.


