A water tanker truck has rolled in the Waipā district, leaving one patient in serious condition.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesperson told the Waikato Herald they attended the scene at 9.51am.
“We responded with two fire trucks and a specialist rescue appliance to a truck that had rolled in the Pukeatua area.
“When we arrived, we had a water tanker that had rolled. There were no persons trapped or injured, and Fenz left the scene.”
Hato Hone St John said they were notified of the incident at 9.53am.