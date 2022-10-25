Two students from Bankwood School giving Banner (a Kaimanawa Pony) a cuddle. Photo / Supplied

Eleven children representing two Hamilton primary schools - Bankwood in Chartwell and Woodstock in Fairfield - are the latest to have their first experience of horse riding through the War Horse Learn to Ride course.

Tamahere Lions Club sponsored two of the children and another was supported by the Te Awamutu RSA Women's Section.

The War Horse Learn to Ride Programme is organised by the Waikato Equestrian Centre and sees the children introduced to the horses at the centre's riding school before being taken on a bareback farm ride.

The youngsters are then involved in brushing the horses and leading them back to their paddock before listening to a talk about the history of New Zealand's war horses, including the animals who were sent overseas during the Great Wars.

War Horse Learn to Ride organiser Noeline Jeffries (left) and Waikato Equestrian Centre instructor Melissa Lovell with pony Tom Tom. Photo / Supplied

Noeline Jeffries who runs the programme and gives the talk said the children were most interested and listened intently as they learned of the role of the horses in the wars and of other animals that were involved in war, including dogs, cats and pigeons.

There was colouring-in of War Animals pictures and a Q&A session. At the end of the day, the children enjoy afternoon tea with guests, sponsors and helpers.

The riding programme is a legacy of the War Horse Statue project run by the local charitable group TOTI which saw a life-size statue of a war horse - named Gunner (Te Utu) - erected in Hamilton's Memorial Park.

Surplus funds from the statue were used to continue the story of the War Horse so that the future generation is made aware of the history of the NZ horses sent overseas as part of our war efforts.

Brother and sister with Tom Tom - a favourite pony of the children. Photo / Supplied

All of the animals that were involved in war roles are acknowledged on Purple Poppy Day, held each year on February 24.

Noeline said she asked several children if they had ever ridden a horse before and two replied that they had never even touched a horse.

"At first they were rather nervous when mounted on their pony to assemble for the bareback ride. However, when they returned they were all smiles and happy with their experience."

She said Tamahere Lions Club was very impressed with the programme and has offered to continue its sponsorship annually.

Because of the ever-increasing demand of children wanting to learn to ride, a new pony named Mickey happened to be on trial and was one of the ponies ridden by the Bankwood students.

Laurie Pilling meets Colonel Mickey, the pony he has sponsored. Photo / Supplied

Laurie Pilling, who was a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army, offered to sponsor a pony to support the programme, and Mickey has now been purchased and renamed Colonel Mickey.

Noeline said: "I was told by the children's teacher that they are all very keen to come back and they are all going to write a letter of thanks and appreciation. That really makes it all worthwhile."