Waikato Hospital's new 'Wall of Hope' has been curated to highlight patients' stories from their time in the critical care unit.

A Wall of Hope has been unveiled outside Waikato Hospital’s Critical Care Unit featuring inspiring stories from former patients.

This wall was designed to share stories of people who had a journey of recovery from serious illness or trauma requiring hospital care and time in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

These stories are there to offer hope, and strength to all who read them said Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand Interim Group Director Operations for Waikato, Michelle Sutherland.

They were a source of comfort and inspiration, especially for those with loved ones undergoing treatment in Waikato Hospital’s Critical Care unit.

A ceremony was held to launch the exhibit, bringing together the patients whose stories feature on the Wall of Hope, along with their families and hospital staff, who played a crucial role in their care.

Sutherland said it was an honour to receive the stories and she thanked the patients and their families for sharing their experiences.

“This wall speaks of courage, strength and love reflected in your journey. There are lots of emotions here today, and looking at these stories has likely rekindled many of those feelings.

“The stories on the Wall of Hope serve as a beacon of support, strength, and inspiration for others facing their journey of recovery.”

Patients, families and staff at the Wall of Hope unveiling. Jenny Dorrian (left), Jane Hoebers, Serety McCudden, Grant Christey, Tash and Karl Muggeridge, Miriama Prentice with her mokopuna Billy and Kohl, Pete Sheely, Judith Eichblatt, Bronwyn Denize, Norbert Eichblatt.

Each patient showcased on the Wall of Hope endured a significant health crisis but, had overcome it.

“The Wall of Hope is a powerful reminder for our staff that there are real people behind the work we do.”

Waikato Hospital trauma director and surgeon Grant Christey expressed gratitude and welcomed the patients and their families, saying, “It’s a privilege to look after them”.

“This is what we are here for. While it’s our job, it’s something entirely foreign to them to have their lives suddenly turned upside down.”

Christey acknowledged the resilience of the patients, highlighting their ability to navigate the challenges and emerge with transformed lives.

“They show incredible strength to not only survive their ordeal but to move forward with their lives. The Wall of Hope is a testament to their resilience and determination.

“Thank you to our patients who have shared their stories to give hope and courage to others. It is intended that further stories will be added to the wall in the future.”





