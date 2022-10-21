There will be night works for asphalt resurfacing in Putaruru over two weeks from October 26. Photo / Waka Kotahi

State Highway 1 road renewal work started near Baldwin Rd in Lichfield on Monday and is expected to take three weeks.

The area will be under stop/go traffic management from 6am to 6pm, Monday to Friday, and there is a temporary speed limit of 30km/h past the work site.

Delays are expected, and road users should consider alternative routes between Putāruru and Tokoroa, says Waikato system manager at Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, Cara Lauder.

"From past experience, we are aware that traffic can build up quickly in this area, and we highly recommend you check the Journey Planner (www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz) before leaving."

The work is the start of what promises to be a busy period for SH1 throughout Waikato.

The Desert Rd was down to one lane near Tree Trunk Gorge because of an underslip caused by rain. Remedial work started last week and at later points in the work programme the road will be closed for short periods to allow a crane to park near the site.

Other road renewals in Karāpiro (at Gorton Rd) and near Puriri Rd, north of Tokoroa, are also scheduled for completion before Christmas.

There will be night works for asphalt resurfacing in Putāruru over two weeks from October 26, from the Oraka Stream Bridge at the northern entrance to the intersection with Central St and Harry Martin Drive. Because of the narrowness of the road, it will be closed, with detours for light vehicles via Domain and Harris Rds. Heavy vehicles will need to use SH5 and SH30 via Rotorua.

"While roadworks can be frustrating when you are stopped or detoured, the outcome is a new road surface, or sometimes an entirely new road structure, which means a smoother ride for future journeys.

"We have worked with our contractors to look at how we can minimise delays by ensuring road users experience as few worksites as possible when travelling. However, we also have a significant programme of work to complete this summer, and at times we will have several crews in close proximity."

Across the Waikato, about 430km will be resealed or replaced.