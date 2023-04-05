Long queues of traffic may face holiday-makers who opt to travel at peak times over the Easter weekend. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Long queues of traffic may face holiday-makers who opt to travel at peak times over the Easter weekend. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Heading away in the Bay of Plenty and Waikato these Easter and school holidays? Here’s what Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency wants you to know to make your journey all the sweeter. The agency holiday journey planner shows predicted traffic conditions for popular routes all over the country during holiday periods, based on previous years’ travel patterns.

It’s a helpful tool, with school holidays from Easter to Anzac Day on April 25. Key routes will be busy over the next two to three weeks.

Waka Kotahi director of land transport, Kane Patena, urges everyone heading away to plan ahead for a safe journey, especially in areas affected by recent severe weather.

“Our teams have put in a huge effort over the past six weeks to repair flood and slip damage and re-open most highways in Northland, the Coromandel, Tairāwhiti and Hawkes Bay. We’re thrilled that these roads are ready for people to travel to and from holiday destinations, and to visit friends and family.

“There are still many damaged sites with restrictions in place on several routes, and we’re urging people to allow plenty of time for their journeys, share the driving to avoid fatigue and be patient when traffic is heavy and there are delays,” Patena says.

WAIKATO

In the Coromandel, State Highway 25 (SH25) around Tairua is expected to be busy northbound all afternoon until 8pm on Thursday, April 6, and again on Friday from 9am until around 5.30pm.

The heaviest traffic southbound will be on Monday, April 10 from 9am until 2pm.

SH25 is also under stop/go traffic management between Opoutere and Hikuai due to an underslip. Slip repair works begin after Easter, which will see the potential for road closures for up to 30 minutes between 9.30am and 2.30pm daily. Consider travelling outside of these times to avoid delays.

Elsewhere in the Waikato, expect things to be busy on State Highway 1 (SH1) from the end of the Cambridge section of the Waikato Expressway and between Tīrau and Karāpiro.

Waka Kotahi NZTA says there are simple things we can all do to help keep everyone on the roads safe.

The busiest times will be southbound late on Thursday afternoon and most of Friday, April 7 until mid-afternoon. Northbound, Sunday afternoon will see a busy patch from 3pm until 5.30pm, and Easter Monday from 11am throughout the afternoon.

Due to safety improvements, expect delays on SH1 near Ngāruawāhia, or skip the worksite altogether by using SH1B or the old route via Ngāruawāhia.

State Highway 2 (SH2) Pokeno to Maramarua will be busy eastbound from 11am on Thursday, April 6 right through until 9.30pm, and again on Good Friday from 7am until 3.30pm. Westbound, Sunday afternoon and Monday from 10am until 6.30pm will likely be busy.

BAY OF PLENTY

Bay of Plenty hotspots will include SH2 between Paeroa and Waihī eastbound on Thursday afternoon, and expect heavy traffic on Friday, April 7 from 11.30am until 4pm. Westbound – Sunday afternoon and Monday morning will see the heaviest traffic.

SH2 between Tauranga and Katikati will have busy patches on the Thursday, Saturday and Monday mornings, while southbound on Thursday afternoon is likely to be busy.

State Highway 29 over the Kaimai range west of Tauranga may be heavy on Friday from late morning until 3.30pm eastbound. Monday, April 10 may be busy from mid-morning until mid-afternoon westbound.

Waka Kotahi urges everyone to drive carefully during these holidays.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility – we can all play a part to ensure that no one is harmed on our roads,” says Patena.

There are simple things we can all do to help keep everyone on the roads safe:

Check your vehicle is safe to drive. Check your tyres, wipers, lights and indicators, and ensure you have a valid Warrant of Fitness before you leave.

Drive to the conditions - whether it’s the weather, the road you’re on, the time of day or the volume of traffic on the roads.

Make sure everyone does up their seatbelt after a break outside the car.

Keep a safe following distance from vehicles in front so you can stop safely, and share the driving if possible.

People towing caravans and boats need to ensure their roadworthiness before attaching them to the tow bar. Stack heavy items toward the front to balance the load and remember the speed limit is 90km/h for towing vehicles. Pull over frequently and let queues pass when safe to do so.

