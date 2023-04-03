Waka Kotahi says even as temperatures start to drop work is continuing to keep the network safe and accessible over winter. Photo / Supplied

As the end of March signals the close of the traditional road construction season, Waka Kotahi NZTA is reflecting on the work completed over the past six months and the extreme weather experienced across much of the North Island.

When crews started resealing and rebuilding roads across the Waikato and Bay of Plenty region there was optimism that they would be able to achieve the target of renewing over 700 lane kilometres of the regional state highway network.

What followed was one of the wettest summers on record, with consistent rain before Christmas, before cyclones Hale and Gabrielle (as well as the rain event of January 27) left a lasting impact on the region.

These weather events meant that a challenging target became much harder, says the Bay of Plenty system manager at Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency Roger Brady.

Works will continue for the next couple of months at a reduced volume. Photo / 123rf

“Rain is our worst enemy. In summer we need dry weather to get through our resealing programme, and in winter water has a significant impact on roads. This summer we couldn’t catch a break until very late in the season.

“However, across the region crews have persevered, and been able to get their reward over the past month or so, thanks to more consistent weather. At the same time, they have been dealing with the clean-up following the more significant weather events, which will take some time to fully recover from.”

Works will continue for the next couple of months at a reduced volume, with some works able to continue even as temperatures start to drop.

“We’re continuing to complete what work we can,” says Brady. “Everything we do now will help us keep the network safe and accessible over winter.”

Road users are reminded to check the Journey Planner (www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for the latest road conditions across the state highway network.

Asphalt resurfacing is continuing at several locations around the region - check the Journey Planner. Photo / Supplied

WAIKATO

East Waikato

● SH25 Opoutere: An underslip has caused significant damage to the road structure. Work is ongoing to retreat the road to allow vehicles past. The temporary road is open with stop/go traffic management, however, there may be periods of stop/stop traffic management as required. Geotechnical investigations are ongoing, and work to repair the slip will commence after Easter.

● SH25 Thames: Asphalt resurfacing takes place on SH25 Queen St from Sunday, April 2. Work will take place between 6pm and 6am each night, and is expected to take approximately a week to complete. During this time stop/stop traffic management will be in place. Minor delays are expected.

● SH25A Kopu-Hikuai: A section of the road near the summit has collapsed, and the road is impassable. Geotechnical investigations are ongoing. Detour via SH26, SH2, SH25 via the Karangahake Gorge, or SH25 via Coromandel Town.

● SH24 Matamata asphalt resurfacing at the SH24/Burwood Rd/Tower Rd roundabout commences Tuesday, April 11. Work will take place between 6pm and 5am Sunday to Thursday nights, during work hours the roundabout will be closed, please follow signposted detours. Work will be complete by late April.

Central Waikato

● SH5 Napier-Taupō: SH5 towards Napier is now open to all traffic 24 hours a day. There are 32 damaged sites along the route, travel will take longer than it used to. Daytime road closures are being planned for road renewals in the coming weeks.

● SH1 Lichfield: Road rebuilding continues at a site near Puriri Rd. This work is expected to be completed prior to Easter. Between the hours of 7am-7pm, Monday to Friday all northbound light vehicles will detour via Rollett Rd, Paraonui Rd and Wiltsdown Rd. Northbound heavy vehicles and residents living within the work site will be stacked at the site and let through at set intervals.

● SH1 Ātiamuri: Traffic continues to be managed through the 4.5km site where side and median barriers are being installed south of Ātiamuri. Both north and south-bound lanes are restricted to 50km/h with stop/go in place at active work sites. Pavement works and barrier construction will finish in April 2023.

● SH1/SH5 Wairakei: Road resurfacing takes place between Monday and Wednesday, April 3 and 5, between 6am and 6pm each night. Stop/go traffic management will be in place on all legs of the roundabout during these times.

● SH41 Tokaanu: Due to a washout, the road is down to one lane under temporary traffic lights, with a 30km/h temporary speed restriction in place

● SH1 Tūrangi: Chipsealing will be completed during the week at two sites just south of Tūrangi. Stop/go traffic management and temporary speed limits will be in place.

There are temporary speed limits in some places and stop/go traffic control through some works. Photo / Supplied

West Waikato

● SH1 Waikato Expressway - Ngāruawāhia Section: Safety and remedial works have restarted with temporary safety barriers reinstalled over recent weeks. Traffic will be managed through the work sites which are single lanes and 50km/h until completion in March 2024.

● SH1C Hillcrest: Work at the SH1C/Cambridge Rd roundabout continues with one lane available in each direction. A temporary speed limit of 30km/h is in place at all times. Cambridge Rd and Johnsview Tce are operating as left-in/left-out only. This work sees the intersection changed to traffic light controls and is expected to be completed by late-2023.

Asphalt resurfacing to the SH1C approaches of the SH1C/Morrinsville Rd roundabout took place on Sunday, April 2, between the hours of 7pm and 6am.

● SH23 Dinsdale: Due to the Dinsdale Water Supply Upgrade project, traffic management will be in place around the Dinsdale Roundabout, Rifle Range Rd, and the Rifle Range Rd and Massey St intersection until mid-February, dependent on weather and project progress. Full completion of the project is expected by late-April. The northbound lane of Rifle Range Rd is closed to traffic. More information.

● SH23 Raglan Deviation: An under-slip has occurred at a section of road approximately 1.6km west of Glentui Lane. A temporary two-lane road has been constructed to allow vehicles to pass the affected area, and this is now open to all traffic with a speed restriction of 60km/h. Work to repair the underslip is ongoing and will take several months to complete.

● SH3 Glenview: Work is progressing well to create a Bus Hub outside the Glenview Shopping Centre. The project should be complete by early April.

● Road resurfacing takes place near Garden Heights Ave on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 4 and 5, between the hours of 7pm and 6am. During this time access to SH3 from Garden Heights Ave will be closed, please follow local road detours. Stop/go traffic management and a temporary speed limit will be in place on SH3.

● SH21 Tamahere: Asphalt resurfacing takes place at the intersection with Wiremu Tamihana Drive on Monday, April 3. Stop/go traffic management will be in place between 7pm and 6am.

● SH30 Kōpaki: Due to safety concerns Kopaki Bridge is only open to local light traffic until the new bridge is open to traffic in May. The detour for all other vehicles is via Kopaki Road and SH4.

● SH39 Pirongia: Road rehabilitation and bridge repairs continue at the northern entry to Pirongia, continues. A road closure will be in place until Sunday, April 2, detours will be in place with heavy vehicles advised to use SH3.

● SH31 Kawhia Rd: An underslip has appeared at a location on the Kawhia side of the lookout. Stop/go traffic management and a temporary speed limit are in place, daytime road closures between 8am and 5:.30pm each weekday commence Tuesday 11 April, the road will open for an hour between 12.30pm and 1.30pm to allow traffic past the site. Local road detours will be in place when the road is closed.

North Waikato

● SH2 Maramarua: Stop/go traffic management will be in place from Sunday to Thursday, April 2 and 6 between 9pm and 5am. This is part of ongoing work that is scheduled to be completed by Thursday, April 6.



