Waka Kotahi gives SH25A bridge update

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has given an update as the completion date for the new State Highway 25A bridge draws near:

Last week the team finished the soil nailing which stabilises the slip-face. They are now completing the grouting getting the mesh in place and bearing plates on the slip face.

The pavement on the western road approach was finished and the kerb channel and transition side barriers between the road approach and the bridge were installed.

On the eastern approach, precast stormwater u-channels are now in place and the slope above the southern side of the road hydroseeded.

On the bridge, the barrier stitch pours were finished and the elliptical top-rails installed. A layer of asphalt was laid on the bridge deck to level the surface.

The next steps are to chip seal and lay the final asphalt layer all the way from one approach to the other, including on the bridge deck. This will require a few days of dry weather.

We’ll also install the side barriers on the approach roads, continue with the stormwater drainage, and working through finishing works such as line marking and installing signage.

Every week is bringing us a step closer to completing the bridge.

Barrier rails being installed on the bridge.

SH25 works ongoing

Repairs continue with traffic management in place at several sites around State Highway 25.

At Ruamahunga, work continues to stabilise the slip face, with stop/go traffic management in place and stop/stop when helicopters are in use. This work will be paused from December 22 until January 8, with the road reopened to two lanes during that time.

Repairs under way at Pumpkin Hill and Wharekaho.

Work to repair under-slips at Wharekaho and Pumpkin Hill will also pause from December 22, again with both lanes available to traffic over the holiday period.





