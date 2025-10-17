Over the next few weeks, the council and roading contractors Inframax Construction and Pinnacles Civil will be assessing the damage.
In some areas, road closures are still in place.
“The flooding has caused a lot of slips and left behind a lot of debris, and there are also a lot of large vehicles and other heavy machinery on the roads as part of the recovery efforts,” Bell said.
“The road closures are in place for everyone’s safety, including our roading contractors. They have been working tirelessly since early Tuesday morning, and we appreciate their dedication to keeping our community safe.“
He said the teams were focused on reopening access, with long-term repairs to follow.
Waitomo Mayor John Robertson said the recent weather events were not the first to affect local infrastructure.
“Over the past few years, our roading network has suffered extensively due to several heavy rain events. No sooner have we completed repairs than we are hit again.”
The council’s thoughts were with residents who were still unable to receive support because of the flooding, he said.
Ruapehu is also assessing damage to its infrastructure.
Initially, it partially set up an emergency centre, and a handful of families self-evacuated.
Ruapehu District Council has since lowered its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to level 1.
Only one home at Okahukura, next to the Ongarue River, had water inside it, the council said.
Anyone who has had floodwater on their property is asked to take extra care and practise good hygiene when cleaning up, as there are potential health risks from septic tank contamination, animal faeces and farm chemicals.
Ruapehu District Council said SH3 at Awakino had reopened, while SH43 between Taumarunui and Whangamomona, and SH4 between SH43 and SH3, were set to reopen at 5pm today.
For the most up-to-date information, check the NZTA journey planner.
The council said further works to repair damage would start on Monday.