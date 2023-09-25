New director to the Waitomo Energy Services Community Trust Yvette Ronaldson.

The Waitomo Energy Services Customer Trust (WESCT) has announced the re-election of William Oliver of Te Kūiti, Janette Osborne of Waitomo and welcomed Yvette Ronaldson of Aria as a newly-elected “A” trustee.

They join “B” trustees Cathy Prendergast of Arohena and Guy Whitaker of Te Kūiti.

Carolyn Christian of Ōtorohanga is the current “appointed” trustee.

Ronaldson has lived in the district since 2014 and has significant experience in communications and marketing roles in local government and the electricity sector. She is currently a marketing manager for energy retailer Genesis.

WESCT chairman Oliver welcomed Ronaldson to the trust.

“It is positive for our community to have Yvette join the trust. She has strong skills and over a decade of experience in the energy sector, which will support us as we maintain our focus on how TLC delivers for our community.

“Her background in the energy sector will benefit the successful approach we are taking to promote and encourage an efficient and reliable electricity distribution system throughout the district.”

Erin Wirihana of Te Kūiti was the unsuccessful candidate.

Oliver said Wirihana’s contribution to the trust over her six years as a trustee and as chair was instrumental in bringing a stronger community focus and connection to the trust’s work of providing oversight of The Lines Company.

“In the 2019 letter of expectation to TLC, Erin as chair set out WESCT’s clear expectations around four areas of focus: Kaitiakitanga (Custodianship), Te Hapori (Community), Ngā Whakatutukitanga (Performance), Ō mātou tāngata (People).

“Her leadership in these areas encouraged others in our community to get involved in WESCT to deliver for our community.

“Looking back over her time as a trustee and as chair, she can be proud of the way WESCT and TLC live up to how we deliver on these expectations today. She brought a lot to the culture of the WESCT and TLC, and we wish Erin well with her future endeavours.”

Oliver thanked beneficial customers for voting in the WESCT trustee election.

“The role is an important one as we look after our community’s 100 per cent interest in The Lines Company.”

He extends an invitation to beneficial customers to attend the Annual Meeting of WESCT Beneficial Customers on October 17 at 6pm, Tuatara Room, Ōtorohanga Kiwi House, where the board looks forward to meeting with them and reporting on the trust’s progress.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.