Waiterimu crash: Animal product truck tips, Storey Rd used for diversions

Waikato Herald
Tahuna Rd is expected to remain closed until 3pm.

A truck carrying animal product has rolled on a Waikato road.

Police said diversions were in place after a truck trailer rolled on Tahuna Rd at Waiterimu about 10.20pm on Monday.

While nobody was injured, the trailer was carrying an animal product that can pose a health risk, police said.

