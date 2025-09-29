Tahuna Rd is expected to remain closed until 3pm.

A truck carrying animal product has rolled on a Waikato road.

Police said diversions were in place after a truck trailer rolled on Tahuna Rd at Waiterimu about 10.20pm on Monday.

While nobody was injured, the trailer was carrying an animal product that can pose a health risk, police said.

Tahuna Rd is expected to remain closed until 3pm while the scene is cleared.