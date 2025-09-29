Waiterimu crash: Animal product truck tips, Storey Rd used for diversions
Waikato Herald
Tahuna Rd is expected to remain closed until 3pm.
A truck carrying animal product has rolled on a Waikato road.
Police said diversions were in place after a truck trailer rolled on Tahuna Rd at Waiterimu about 10.20pm on Monday.
While nobody was injured, the trailer was carrying an animal product that can pose a health risk, police said.
Tahuna Rd is expected to remain closed until 3pm while the scene is cleared.