Lissy and Rudi Robinson-Cole, creators of Wharenui Harikoa, will be the headliners of Waikato Museum's Waitangi Day Festival. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Communities in Raahui Pookeka Huntly, Kirikiriroa Hamilton and Whaingaroa Raglan are hosting community events for Waitangi Day.

To mark the historic signing of the Treaty of Waitangi, Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga O Waikato has put together a mini festival, including live music, workshops and talks.

The museum’s festival will be held under the theme Haerenga ki Harikoa - Journey to Joy, inspired by the current exhibition Wharenui Harikoa, a traditional meeting house made from crocheted yarn.

Waikato Museum director Liz Cotton said the family-friendly festival would highlight the importance of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“Waitangi Day provides another opportunity for important conversations about our shared history and the potential of Aotearoa New Zealand’s future. We strive to meet our responsibilities of partnership under Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and acknowledge this is an ongoing journey.

“Artists Lissy and Rudi Robinson-Cole are the headline act for our festival. Their spectacular Wharenui Harikoa has drawn thousands of visitors to the Museum this summer and the years-long story behind its creation is just as impactful as the crocheted structure itself.

“We’re so proud to have been the first venue in Aotearoa New Zealand to present Lissy and Rudi’s completed work and tautoko their tribute to the healing power of art.”

The festival will begin with a craft session using wool to make pompoms and stars (whetū). All materials are supplied free of charge to visitors.

The session will be followed by a performance by Rutene Spooner who brings his song-filled show Pīpī Paopao, which is recommended for pre-school children, to Hamilton. The performance begins at 12.30pm and is free to attend.

Another free workshop will be led by artist Wikitoria Tahukaraina-Simon at 2pm. The workshop will be focused on working with clay (uku).

Director of museum and arts, Liz Cotton, outside Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga O Waikato in Hamilton. Photo / Hamilton City Council

From 3pm there will be live music with free performances by local musicians Tīpene Clarke, Kahurangi Heta, and Adam Whauwhau.

Visitors will also be able to immerse themselves in te ao Māori (the Māori world view) by enjoying the museum’s permanent displays including the majestic Te Winika, a 200-year-old carved war canoe (waka taua), and the touring exhibitions Toi Koru: Sandy Adsett, a retrospective of paintings by Raupunga artist Dr Sandy Adsett, and Kiingi Tuheitia Portraiture Award.

All Waikato Museum Waitangi Day activities are free, except the public talk by Lissy and Rudi Robinson-Cole (tickets $25+booking fees) and the standard entry costs for Exscite, the museum’s interactive centre for discovery.

Elsewhere in Hamilton, the Western Community Centre Te Rūnanga o Kirikiriroa will also put on a community event.

The event will be held under the theme of Whakawhāiti te Kanorau - Diversity and Inclusion and will include food stalls, live entertainment, kids’ activities, games, crafts and art stalls, and provide an opportunity to learn about Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Further north in the Waikato, Huntly will not only celebrate Waitangi Day but also the 70th anniversary of Huntly College. The event will include games and food and start at 11am at the Huntly College Backfields. Entry via Tainui Bridge Road.

At Raglan Town Hall, people are invited to watch the live stream of the ceremony in Waitangi, starting at 10am, with cake, tea and coffee.

Taupō celebrated Waitangi Day early with a special event last Saturday. Waitangi ki Taupō Moana featured kapa haka performances, hangi and other food, and music by Jackson Owens, Lost Tribe Aotearoa and other local artists.

