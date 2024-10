Police say Waipāhīhī School in Taupō is in lockdown as a precaution after it received a threatening email.

A police spokesperson told the Waikato Herald the incident was related to a threatening email.

“The school’s been put into lockdown as a precaution and there are police staff there at the moment.”

School staff declined to respond when approached by the Waikato Herald.

More to come.