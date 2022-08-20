The planting exercise was a welcome off-campus learning opportunity for the children. Photo / Supplied

More than 280 students from four Waipā schools have contributed to wetland conservation by planting 4000 plants near Whatawhata.

The students, aged 10 to 13, came from Paterangi School in Ōhaupō, Puahue School near Kihikihi, Ōhaupō School and Ngahinapōuri School.

The work contributes to improving freshwater quality and biodiversity in the 7700-hectares in the Manga-o-Tama catchment and is part of the Department of Conservation (DOC)-Fonterra Living Water partnership.

For the past nine years, Living Water has actively worked with farmers, iwi and other stakeholders at five catchments across the country to develop and trial approaches to aid the improvement water quality.

The wider Ōhaupō peat lakes and Manga-o-Tama catchment are connected by a stream system which meanders its way through farms and wetlands to the point where it enters the Waipā River. There are 38 Fonterra farms within the catchment.

This month's planting exercise built on previous work involving schools last year. The schools involved in the approached DOC about participating.

Scott Wilson, principal of Puahue School near Kihikihi, says 55 of his students attended the planting day.

Covid-19 has thwarted many of the usual off-campus options for the school in recent years, so the planting exercise was a welcome return to normality.

"For our children, it's been great to get them out and doing activities we've done in the past – the kids respond to it really well," Wilson says.

"It gives them a great understanding about protecting ecosystems, improving waterways and wider biodiversity values. This sort of activity connects to our Enviroschools kaupapa as well as linking to our science curriculum and a general understanding of the living world."

DOC senior ranger Dion Patterson says environmental and cultural education is at the forefront of the partnership.

"We were grateful to Te ao Apaapa from NZ Landcare Trust who provided great historical context and insights to the value wetlands and improved freshwater quality provides to Māori."

Patterson says the planting sites were chosen because they provide optimum benefit to the environment.

Riparian planting on parts of the properties reduces the risk of nutrient and sediment run-off into nearby streams which subsequently flow into the Waipā River.

"The landowners were all really happy for schools to be planting on their farms ... for two of the plantings, a cultural education element was woven into the pre-planting talks."

Several days of wet weather leading up to the planting days didn't bode well, but the children showed great commitment and energy enduring muddy conditions to get the plants in the ground.

"The atmosphere was all very positive and the students, school principals, teachers and landowners appreciated the opportunity to actively participate in the environmental initiative," Patterson says.

The Living Water partnership also draws on contributions from Manga-o-Tama Stream and Wetland Restoration Trust (MSWRT), Ngāti Apakura, Waipā District Council, NZ Landcare Trust and Waikato Regional Council.