Waipā District Council - Te Tari Kanuihera O Waipā - Te Awamutu HQ.

Low-income Waipā ratepayers can now apply for a rates rebate of up to $750 as part of the Government’s Rates Rebates Scheme.

Waipā District Council finance manager Jolanda Hechter said the council received 1343 applications in the last rating year, of which 1283 were approved and a total of $868,646 granted.

“With living expenses increasing, it’s important that we can offer low-income earners a small respite from day-to-day expenses. The community is at the heart of what we do, and this is just one way we can offer support and improved wellbeing,” she said.

The scheme is run by the Department of Internal Affairs and provides a partial rebate to ease rates bills for people on lower incomes. The scheme also includes people living in retirement villages, but does not apply to rental and commercial properties or holiday homes.

“The council encourages all eligible Waipā ratepayers to apply for a rebate and make the most of this Government scheme. Our customer support and finance teams are ready to assist with any queries,” Hechter said.

Residents are eligible to apply if:

they pay rates on the address they live at, and

they were living there at July 1, being the commencement of the rating year, and

their name is on the Rating Information Database (RID), and

the total income of them and their partner living at the property, and any joint homeowner is within the income threshold.

An applicant must provide information about their gross annual income for the previous financial year, as well as their Waipā and Waikato Regional Council rates notices.

The person’s rates, their income level and whether they have dependents will help establish if they qualify for a rebate. Applicants can use the rates rebate calculator at govt.nz/rates-rebate-calculator.

Applications close on June 30, 2024 and cannot be accepted after this date for a rebate from the 2023/24 financial year.

For more information or to download an application form, visit waipadc.govt.nz/ratesrebates or call into one of Council’s offices in Cambridge or Te Awamutu.



