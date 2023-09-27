Waipā's canine friends will have new places to play from December this year.

New rules and eight new dog exercise areas will be in place across Waipā from December 1.

A new dog policy and bylaw were formally approved by elected councillors yesterday after the consideration of 277 submissions from the community.

The changes will see eight new off-leash dog exercise areas created across the district including:

Four in Cambridge (the Oak Arboretum in Cambridge East, on the green belt south of Payne Park on Vogel Place; at Mclean St Reserve and on the former motocross track in Lamb Street)

At Pekerau Reserve off Bygrave Place in Te Awamutu a new enclosed park, and foreshore area,

At Waipuke Park on Maungatautari Road at Pirongia Esplanade.

A relocated dog park at Forkert Road in Ōhaupō.

The new rules would also see dogs prohibited from Kakepuku maunga, Lake Rotomanuka, Lake Ruatuna and Lake Rotopiko. Much of the Kakepuku maunga is managed by the Department of Conservation (DoC) and dogs are not permitted without a DoC permit.

There will also be the introduction of times for dogs to be on-leash and off-leash at some key sites.

Some new on-leash restrictions will be implemented at key locations in Cambridge including Lake Te Koo Utu, the Camellia Path and Victoria Square.

At Lake Te Koo Utu, dogs will need to be on a leash between 10am and 6pm during daylight savings and between 10am and 3pm in winter.

The same rule will be in place for the northern section of War Memorial Park in Te Awamutu.

At Victoria Square, dogs will not permitted at any time during daylight saving hours but are allowed on leash during the winter (except in the Farmers’ Market and at any other events).

Over the next few months, staff will make the practical changes necessary including installing new signage, dog waste bins and fencing. Owners of all registered dogs will be sent information directly about the changed rules.

Group manager – District Growth and Regulatory Services Wayne Allan said the new policy was only finalised after comprehensive community input, as well as a formal submission process.

“There was a lot of opportunity for people to have their say and we really appreciate the effort people put in to make very considered submissions. While some people will be pleased with some changes, others may not. But the Waipā District Council cannot please everyone and must also design rules to ensure non-dog owners feel comfortable and safe.”

Details of all changes are available on the Waipā District Council’s website at waipadc.govt.nz/dogsreview.





