Waipā breakfast run continues popularity

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Mystery Cruise participants arrive at Kihikihi Historic Police House. Photo / Dean Taylor

Organisers of the monthly Waipā breakfast mystery car run, Te Awamutu Rod & Custom Club, were once more impressed with the turnout of cars for their October event – even with the fact that most petrol heads leave this weekend free for the Kiwi and Aussie motorsport pinnacle event, the Bathurst 1000.

The run, which leaves at 10am, had entrants in a huge variety of cars ranging from hot rods, new and old Chevrolet Camaros, to a lovely Riley Elf, making the scenic one-hour cruise which doubled back on itself ending at its first stop of the Historic Police House Museum and Isabell Temple Cottage in Kihikihi.

Riley Elf leads a few cars with a bit more muscle on the Mystery Cruise.
Local and visiting entrants were impressed with the collection and dedication of the volunteer staff. Some mentioned they had been driving past this for the last 40 years and never bothered stopping, now recommending locals should take time for a visit.

Guests enjoyed being shown around Kihikihi Police House.
Next stop was Te Awamutu RSA which staged a dedicated Bathurst day, which included a car display. Adding the cars that were on the cruise made for a large impromptu car display in Te Awamutu’s main street.

Part of the impromptu car display in Te Awamutu on Sunday, October 13. Photo / Dean Taylor
The RSA supplied a discount meal and drink deal and entrants got to see the all-important first lap of Bathurst on the big screen.

Organisers would like to thank the Te Awamutu RSA and the Kihikihi Police House Trust for their input in making the event another success.

Next breakfast and mystery cruise is Sunday, November 10 from Te Awamutu Hot Rod Clubrooms on Albert Park Drive. Gates open at 8am and the run leaves at 10am sharp.

Not quite classic Ford V Holden line-up - but this father-in-law / son-in-law combination was a popular pair.
Coffee and nibbles are available on-site.

Stops include shed raids, business visits and points of interest and finish with a lunch stop and it is open to all special interest cars.

Visit Te Awamutu Rod & Custom Club web page for past photos and upcoming runs.

