Mystery Cruise participants arrive at Kihikihi Historic Police House. Photo / Dean Taylor

Organisers of the monthly Waipā breakfast mystery car run, Te Awamutu Rod & Custom Club, were once more impressed with the turnout of cars for their October event – even with the fact that most petrol heads leave this weekend free for the Kiwi and Aussie motorsport pinnacle event, the Bathurst 1000.

The run, which leaves at 10am, had entrants in a huge variety of cars ranging from hot rods, new and old Chevrolet Camaros, to a lovely Riley Elf, making the scenic one-hour cruise which doubled back on itself ending at its first stop of the Historic Police House Museum and Isabell Temple Cottage in Kihikihi.

Riley Elf leads a few cars with a bit more muscle on the Mystery Cruise.

Local and visiting entrants were impressed with the collection and dedication of the volunteer staff. Some mentioned they had been driving past this for the last 40 years and never bothered stopping, now recommending locals should take time for a visit.