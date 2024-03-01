The Waipā community can have input into the local alcohol policy.

Should the number of off-licence premises in the Waipā district be limited? This is one of the questions Waipā District Council is asking the community to help shape the district’s new draft local alcohol policy.

The council is also seeking feedback on how close off-licence premises should be to each other and what the maximum trading hours for off-licence premises should be.

Off-licence premises are shops like supermarkets and bottle stores where people can purchase alcohol to consume off-site.

As of February, there were 37 off-licence premises in the Waipā district.

The council’s group manager for district growth and regulatory services Wayne Allan said the community feedback would help shape the draft local alcohol policy that will go out for formal consultation later this year.

“There is evidence in Waipā that off-licences are more likely to cause alcohol-related harm because of exposure to alcohol advertising and alcohol consumption away from a supervised area.

“We want to find a balance between allowing people to buy alcohol and making sure we do the best we can to help reduce harm in the community.”

The community will also be asked for feedback on the Draft Public Places Alcohol Control Bylaw and the introduction of an Alcohol Fees Bylaw when the draft policy is consulted on later this year.

Feedback will close on Friday, March 29.

Further information and feedback can be provided online at waipadc.govt.nz/lapreview and at council offices and libraries.

