Police have released the names of the two people who died in a crash near Waiōuru last week.

They were Kahu Alexandra Martin, 60, from Taupō, and 6-year-old Katarina Kaihau from Lower Hutt.

The crash, involving a car and a truck, happened on State Highway 1 between Hassett Drive and Waiaruhe Rd on October 15.

Police said investigations were ongoing.