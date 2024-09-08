In a statement, a police spokesperson said one person died after a quadbike rolled on a Kaihere farm in the Hauraki District on Saturday.

“Emergency services responded to the scene around 4pm and one person was located deceased,” the statement said.

“The Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination.”

The statement said WorkSafe were advised and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the incident was a “medical call” and referred questions to Hato Hone St John.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said as the incident happened at a private address it was not able to provide any details, but to “contact Police for further information”.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.