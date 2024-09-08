Advertisement
Waikato workplace incident: Child dead after quad bike rollover in Ngatea

Maryana Garcia
By
Multimedia Journalist·Waikato Herald·
Treaty Principles Bill faces opposition from church leaders, SkyCity casino shuts its doors for the week and Police launch 11 homicide investigations.

A child has died after a quad bike rollover accident in Ngatea, Waikato on Saturday.

According to the Auckland Rescue Helicopter’s weekend mission report the incident was reported to emergency services at 3.22pm.

“Crew tasked to Ngatea to assist a child involved in a quad bike rollover accident,” the report said.

“Unfortunately, the child died and crew returned to base.”

In a statement, a police spokesperson said one person died after a quadbike rolled on a Kaihere farm in the Hauraki District on Saturday.

“Emergency services responded to the scene around 4pm and one person was located deceased,” the statement said.

“The Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination.”

The statement said WorkSafe were advised and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the incident was a “medical call” and referred questions to Hato Hone St John.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said as the incident happened at a private address it was not able to provide any details, but to “contact Police for further information”.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.

