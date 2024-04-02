The Waikato Wellbeing Project and Rainbow Hub Waikato unite to share stories of empowerment and support as a rainbow member.

Two Waikato organisations have joined forces for an inspiring video series showcasing stories of empowerment and support within the rainbow community.

The Waikato Wellbeing Project and Rainbow Hub Waikato, in its latest video instalment produced by Lots of Little Fires, is set to highlight the work being done for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Rainbow Hub Waikato provides a supportive space for LGBTQIA+ individuals to explore their identities, find support, and create meaningful connections.

Long-standing member of the Rainbow Hub, Logan Cotter, said the rooms and vibe have a calming and homely feel, and it was easy to drop your guard and chill.

“I mean, if you could imagine only having a couple of hours a week where you can be completely yourself and not have to worry about what people might think or about what people might say to you.

“It’s what most of our community goes through [daily], except that they don’t have a couple of hours every day. They have maybe an hour every week where they can be themselves. So that’s why we exist.

“It’s to provide that hour or those couple of hours because otherwise, what have you got?”

The organisation offered educational initiatives, support services, and social events to empower people. The philosophy was that the right environment was key to making a place feel like home, where visitors could relax.

The Lots of Little Fires video series showcased the stories of members who had found solace and belonging within the walls of Rainbow Hub Waikato.

Through storytelling, the video aimed to elevate organisations like Rainbow Hub, showcasing their vital contributions to community, resilience, and self-acceptance.

The Waikato Wellbeing Project was a regional initiative to achieve a more environmentally-sustainable, prosperous, and inclusive Waikato region by 2030, including Māori worldview principles.

The video can be watched on YouTube under Rainbow Hub Waikato.





