According to a police statement, the driver of the car sustained minor injuries.
“Police would like to speak to the driver of the truck, who may be unaware that a collision has occurred, but will likely have damage to the left side of their trailer,” the statement said.
Police said the truck was described as a white European-style truck with a flat nose, possibly a Scania or similar make.
It was described as towing a double curtain sider trailer and was travelling north on Airport Rd towards the Waikato Expressway.
Anybody who may have witnessed this crash and may have information that could assist in identifying the truck involved, such as dashcam footage, is asked to contact police via 105 quoting event number P062005619.
