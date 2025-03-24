The weekend began with five people injured, one critically and three seriously, following a crash on SH30 near Kopaki on Friday night.

Emergency services were alerted to the two-vehicle crash at about 6.55am.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman confirmed they were still responding to the incident shortly after 8pm.

Two ambulances, three helicopters, rapid response vehicle and an operations manager attended the scene.

The spokesman said five people had suffered injuries – one critical, three serious and one moderate.

SH30 was closed between Kopaki and Maraekowhai for some time.

Emergency services at the scene of a serious crash on SH5 in Rangitaiki. Thirteen people were injured when a van collided with an SUV.

11 people taken to hospital

Police have appealed for witnesses to a serious crash involving an SUV and a van carrying touring Canadian under-16 and under-18 hockey team members.

Senior Sergeant Fane Troy said police were seeking information from members of the public about events leading up to the crash.

Troy said anybody else who witnessed the crash, or has any dashcam footage, is encouraged to contact police via 105, either over the phone or online.

“Please reference the file number 250323/1172.”

Emergency services were called to the crash on SH5 near Rangitaki School Rd about 10.30am on Sunday.

Thirteen people were injured, with 11 being taken to hospital. Police said none of the injuries were thought to be life-threatening.

A 57-year-old woman faces one charge of careless driving, and 10 charges of careless driving causing injury relating to 10 alleged victims of the crash.

Crash near Hamilton Airport

Waikato Police are also appealing for witnesses to come forward after a crash involving a car and a truck on Airport Rd, Tamahere, on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the crash, near the intersection of Raynes Rd, about 2.10pm.

According to a police statement, the driver of the car sustained minor injuries.

“Police would like to speak to the driver of the truck, who may be unaware that a collision has occurred, but will likely have damage to the left side of their trailer,” the statement said.

Police said the truck was described as a white European-style truck with a flat nose, possibly a Scania or similar make.

It was described as towing a double curtain sider trailer and was travelling north on Airport Rd towards the Waikato Expressway.

Anybody who may have witnessed this crash and may have information that could assist in identifying the truck involved, such as dashcam footage, is asked to contact police via 105 quoting event number P062005619.

